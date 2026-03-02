Consumers Energy to Contact Seniors for Assistance with Heating Bills

JACKSON, Mich., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Michigan's especially cold winter led to higher heating use, resulting in increased heating bills. To help ease that burden, Consumers Energy is focusing on supporting seniors who may be struggling with the increased cost of staying warm.

On March 10 and March 12, the company will call customers 65 years or older whose accounts are $200 or more to review their accounts and enroll them in a payment assistance program. As an additional outreach, customer emails and postcards are also being sent. In 2025, the company made more than 20,000 phone calls to seniors. This year, the program is expected to reach more seniors.

"For many of our senior customers living on a fixed income, there is very little room for additional costs. We want every senior to feel like they know they have the support and resources needed to navigate their bills," said Lauren Snyder, Consumers Energy's senior vice president and chief customer and growth officer. "There are programs and payment options available for you. We are here to meet you with compassion, care, and the tools you need to move forward."

Shut-off protections are in place for customers 65 years and older now through April 1, but assistance is available for all customers in need of additional help with their heating bills. Communication outreach for seniors will continue through March 31. Customers' bills will continue to accrue monthly charges. To be eligible, customers must be 65 years of age or older with an account balance behind $200 or more. Eligible customers cannot already be actively enrolled in an installment or CARE plan.

Eligible customers can also call 1-800-477-5050 to discuss their options.

This initiative is part of a larger push to connect with customers around higher bills caused by February's cold snap. In January, Consumers Energy announced a $5 million statewide investment to assist customers with lowering their bills. The company is also highlighting the Home Heating Credit and several customizable solutions where customers can find a plan that fits their needs.

Consumers Energy is Michigan's largest energy provider, providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.8 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties. We are committed to delivering reliable and affordable energy to our customers 24/7.

Learn more at ConsumersEnergy.com.

SOURCE Consumers Energy