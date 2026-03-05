Consumers Energy Foundation to Award $50,000 for Three Small Towns in Put Your Town on the Map Competition

JACKSON, Mich., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumers Energy Foundation is calling for entries in the annual Put Your Town on the Map pitch competition. Recognizing the unique challenges many local communities face, the competition offers $50,000 in grant funding to support projects that strengthen local economies, build pride, and help communities grow in ways that matter most to residents. Communities with up to 10,000 residents can submit proposals through March 20.

"Michigan's small towns work hard to make every dollar count, especially as they balance essential services, long–term planning, and affordability for residents," said Brandon Hofmeister, president of the Consumers Energy Foundation. "By investing directly in these communities, we're helping local leaders move important projects forward without diverting limited funds from other critical needs. This competition is one way we create value for the communities and customers we serve by ensuring small towns can grow, attract new opportunities, and remain vibrant places to live."

The Put Your Town on the Map competition supports innovative, locally driven ideas that reflect what each community values most. Projects have included revitalizing downtown spaces and expanding housing or education opportunities, and creating places that bring people together and celebrate local identity. Community leaders can learn more and apply here.

In partnership with the Community Economic Development Association of Michigan (CEDAM), the Consumers Energy Foundation will select 10 finalist communities to present their ideas at the Small Town and Rural Development Conference on June 1-3 at Crystal Mountain Resort. The top three projects will receive grants of $25,000, $15,000, and $10,000.

Since launching the competition in 2019, Consumers Energy has supported more than a dozen community–driven projects across Michigan shaped by local voices and needs. In 2025, awards supported:

Fowlerville (Livingston County) — Developing a mural honoring hometown hero, Charlie Gehringer, a Baseball Hall of Fame member who played for the Detroit Tigers from 1924-1942. Watson Township (Allegan County) — Supporting Seven Generations Park, a collaboration with the Anishinaabe (Gun Lake Tribe), Martin High School, and the township, featuring a natural area and veterans memorial. Manistee (Manistee County)— Creating the Voices of Manistee initiative, a civic storytelling project aimed at strengthening community identity and fostering a sense of belonging among residents.

"The mural in Fowlerville is a perfect example of how a relatively small investment can create a huge ripple effect," said Kathy Rajala, Village of Fowlerville manager. "It has already become a gathering point, sparked local pride, and encouraged residents and visitors to spend more time in our downtown. Projects like this lift up our community without adding pressure to our local budget."

Through Put Your Town on the Map and other community investments, Consumers Energy and its Foundation continue to focus on what matters most: listening, showing up locally, and supporting the long-term strength of Michigan's communities, especially the small towns that are such an important part of our state's story.

The Consumers Energy Foundation is the charitable arm of Consumers Energy, Michigan's largest energy provider. The Foundation contributes to the growth and strengthening of Michigan communities by investing in what's most important — our people, our planet and Michigan's prosperity. In 2025, the Consumers Energy Foundation, CMS Energy Foundation, Consumers Energy, its employees and retirees contributed more than $17 million in support of Michigan nonprofits and communities. For more information, visit consumersenergy.com/foundation.

