Consumers' Quest for Wellness Drives Expansion of Global Functional Milk Industry, the Market to Hit $41.74 Billion by 2029 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the functional milk market is growing at a CAGR of 7.53% during 2023-2029

To Know More, Download the Free Sample Report: https://www.arizton.com/customize-report/4076

Functional Milk Market Research Report by Arizton

Browse in-depth TOC on the Functional Milk Market

317 – Pages

120 - Tables

123- Figures

Functional Milk Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2029) USD 41.74 Billion Market Size (2023) USD 27 Billion CAGR (2023-2029) 7.53 % Historic Year 2019-2022 Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024-2029 Market Segmentation Form, Applications, Age, Distribution Channel, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Market Dynamics • Rise in Prevalence of Obesity • Growing Demand for Functional Milk Enhancing Mobility • Vendors Focus on Product Innovation





The food and beverage industry is witnessing a notable surge in health consciousness among consumers, driving a preference for nutritional-rich products. This trend has significantly influenced the market, particularly in the demand for functional milk. With obesity rates on the rise, consumers are increasingly seeking healthier options, and functional milk, enriched with essential nutrients like vitamins, minerals, and probiotics, perfectly aligns with this health-focused mindset. One key aspect driving the popularity of functional milk is its alignment with the clean-label trend, characterized by transparency in ingredients and minimal processing. Consumers are drawn to products offering nutritional benefits and additional health-promoting elements, such as immune support and improved digestion. This emphasis on wholesome and natural options has propelled the appeal of functional milk, which provides traditional milk benefits and offers added functionality.

Functional milk is also gaining traction among consumers looking to manage chronic conditions like hypertension, osteoporosis, and certain gut disorders naturally. Its convenience, often available in ready-to-drink formats, caters to busy lifestyles, while advancements in flavoring and masking techniques have made it more appealing to a wider audience. Furthermore, consumers are increasingly concerned about sustainability and ethical practices, favoring functional milk products from organic or grass-fed dairy farms. The rise in obesity rates has prompted individuals to reassess their dietary habits, leading to a demand for products that combine taste with functional benefits. Functional milk has emerged as a viable solution, offering health-enhancing properties without compromising flavor. As consumers prioritize their well-being, the demand for functional milk will continue growing, driving innovation in the dairy industry to meet evolving needs. Sugar-free milk options are also gaining popularity, catering to those seeking to reduce sugar intake or manage conditions like diabetes. This trend has prompted expansion in the functional milk market, with innovative products aligning with evolving consumer preferences for healthier options. The market's growth is evident, with the US dominating globally and regions like APAC, Europe, and Latin America showing significant demand increases, reflecting changing dietary habits and a growing awareness of health and wellness.

Immunity & Disease Management Dominating the Functional Milk Market, whereas Weight Management to Witness the Fastest Growth Rate

In 2023, the global functional milk market witnessed a substantial 39.25% revenue share in the immunity and disease management segment. Fueled by growing health consciousness, consumers seek functional foods for immune support and chronic disease management. The market responds with innovative products addressing specific health concerns, driving growth. Rising autoimmune diseases and cardiovascular issues boost demand for functional milk, while osteoporosis awareness escalates interest in bone-strengthening variants. This reflects consumers' proactive approach to well-being, underscoring the pivotal role of functional milk in meeting evolving health needs.

In 2023, the weight management segment held a substantial more than 27% revenue share in the global functional milk market. This growth is driven by heightened consumer awareness and concern regarding weight management. Consumers actively seek milk options that provide essential nutrients and aid in weight loss or maintenance. Functional milk products, fortified with probiotics, protein, and vitamins, are increasingly popular for their convenience and taste

while supporting weight management goals. Claims of boosting metabolism and promoting satiety align with prevailing health trends, driving demand. With the focus on protein's role in weight management, functional milk stands poised for continued growth as consumers prioritize balanced nutrition.

APAC Leading the Functional Milk Market

The rise in disposable income also played a pivotal role in propelling the demand for functional milk. As consumers enjoy increased financial prosperity, they are more inclined to invest in premium products, and functional milk falls within this category. The willingness to spend on products that contribute to overall well-being became a defining characteristic of consumer behavior in APAC.

The increasing aging population in APAC is significantly impacting the functional milk market. As people age, there is a growing awareness and demand for products that promote health and well-being.

Functional milk, enriched with nutrients such as vitamins, minerals, and probiotics, caters to the specific needs of the elderly population. This demographic shift led to a surge in the consumption of functional milk products, creating new opportunities for the market to expand and innovate in addressing the unique health concerns of an aging population in APAC.

Key Developments in the Functional Milk Market

In 2022, ABBOTT spent on research and development around USD 2,888 million to increase its consumer base and generate more revenue in the industry.

to increase its consumer base and generate more revenue in the industry. By 2025, DANONE will launch ≥85% vol Kids dairy fortified with relevant vitamins & minerals.

In 2022, NESTLÉ introduced an infant formula with HMO, which helps increase brain myelination, support gut health, and strengthen immunity.

The Functional Milk Market Report Encompasses Crucial Data, Including:

CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) during the forecast period: This metric provides insights into the annual growth rate of the functional milk market over the specified time frame.

Detailed information on growth drivers: The report offers in-depth information on the factors that will propel the functional milk market growth from 2023 to 2029. This includes an analysis of various market influences.

Precise estimation of market size: Accurate assessments of the functional milk market size and its contribution and focusing on key market segments.

Predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior: The report offers insights into anticipated trends and shifts in consumer behavior that are likely to impact the functional milk market, helping businesses prepare for future market dynamics.

Geographical market growth: The report covers the development of the functional milk market across different regions, including North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. This provides a comprehensive understanding of the market's global landscape.

Competitive landscape analysis: A thorough examination of the market's competitive landscape is presented, including detailed information about companies operating in the functional milk market. This includes an overview of key players, their market share, strategies, and key developments.

Analysis of growth challenges: The report includes a comprehensive analysis of factors that may pose challenges to the growth of companies in the functional milk market, providing a well-rounded view of the market dynamics.

Buy this Research @ https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/functional-milk-market

Post-Purchase Benefit

1hr of free analyst discussion

10% off on customization

Key Company Profiles

ABBOTT

Danone

Lactalis International

Nestlé

Aroma Milk Products

Arla Foods amba

Best Way Ingredients

Best Health Foods

Bright LifeCare

CAPSA

Crediton Dairy

Dairy Farmers of America

Ehrmann

Fonterra

Glanbia

GCMMF

Heritage Foods

INGREDIA

Land O' Lakes

Lycotec

MEGMILK SNOW BRAND

Milligans Food Group

Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable

Parag Milk Foods

SADAFCO

SLEEPWELL

Stolle Milk Biologics

Synlait

Tirlán

Tesco

Vindija d.d.

Valfoo

Vinamilk

F&N Dairies

FrieslandCampina

Organic Valley

Clover Sonoma

Darigold

Fairlife

McNeil Nutritionals

Agropur

Gay Lea Foods Co-operative Ltd.

Cayuga Milk Ingredients

Procal Dairies

HP Hood

Market Segmentation

Form

Powder

Liquid

Applications

Immunity & Disease Management

Weight Management

Clinical Nutrition

Others

Age

14–19

20–64

1–13

64 & Above

Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online

Grocery Stores

Specialty Stores

Institutional Sales

Geography

APAC

China



Japan



South Korea



Australia



India



Thailand



Indonesia



Philippines



Malaysia



Vietnam

North America

The US



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



The UK



Spain



Italy



Russia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey



Saudi Africa



Saudi Arabia

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

How big is the functional milk market?

What is the growth rate of the global functional milk market?

Which region dominates the global functional milk market share?

What are the significant trends in the functional milk market?

Who are the key players in the global functional milk market?

Get the Detailed TOC @ https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/functional-milk-market?details=tableOfContents

Check Out Some of the Top Selling Research Reports:

Personalized Nutrition Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2028

U.S. Clinical Nutrition Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027

Parenteral Nutrition Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2027

Goat Milk Products Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027

Why Arizton?

100% Customer Satisfaction

24x7 availability – we are always there when you need us

200+ Fortune 500 Companies trust Arizton's report

80% of our reports are exclusive and first in the industry

100% more data and analysis

1500+ reports published till date

About Us:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Contact Us

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

Mail: [email protected]

Contact Us: https://www.arizton.com/contact-us

Blog: https://www.arizton.com/blog

Website: https://www.arizton.com/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2340236/FUNCTIONAL_MILK_MARKET.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence