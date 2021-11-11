Consumers Ready to Plan Holiday Events, Travel in 2021

CONCORD, Mass., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripleseat , the leading web-based sales and event management platform for restaurants, hotels, and unique venues, announced that events are picking up for the 2021 holiday season and venues should do their best to be prepared for an increase in reservations, events, and catering orders.

Tripleseat surveyed 500 consumers about their 2021 holiday plans involving restaurants for celebrations and hotels for seasonal travel. The results are listed below in an infographic.

Tripleseat 2021 Holiday Restaurant and Hotel Bookings Survey Infographic

Highlights of the survey data include:

Consumers are ready to celebrate in person. 75 percent of respondents said they will be hosting or planning holiday events.

Catering has become a regular part of celebrations. 54 percent have used or will use catering for gatherings they have hosted or will host in 2021. That's up from our 2020 holiday survey , where 30 percent said they used catering.

, where 30 percent said they used catering. Workplace holiday parties are back. 66 percent say their employers will be holding a holiday celebration and 84 percent of those events are in person. This is a huge increase from our 2020 survey , where 45 percent said their workplace would be holding a holiday party either in person or virtually.

, where 45 percent said their workplace would be holding a holiday party either in person or virtually. Hotels are playing a prominent role in holiday travel. 69 percent will be booking a hotel for seasonal travel to visit family and friends or for a work trip.

Tuesday is the most popular day of the week to book holiday celebrations. The top five most-booked dates for holiday events are all Tuesdays, according to Tripleseat customer data.

"We're excited that our survey forecasts a profitable 2021 holiday season for the hospitality industry," Jonathan Morse, CEO of Tripleseat. "Hospitality venues should prepare for the increase in business by starting their seasonal marketing campaigns now and using the top event management tools like Tripleseat to manage their holiday bookings."

