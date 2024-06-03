Consumers who visited the Riverside Medical Clinic website (RiversideMedicalClinic.com) may be entitled to monetary compensation under a proposed class action Settlement.

PHILADELPHIA, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Kroll Settlement Administration regarding Monica Bustos, et al. v. Riverside Medical Clinic, Case No.: CVR12203466.

The lawsuit alleges that between September 9, 2017 and December 13, 2022, that Riverside Medical Clinic ("RMC") disclosed Settlement Class Members' web usage data to Facebook (aka Meta) without consent via the Meta Pixel, a tool that allows Facebook to intercept communications made on RMC's website, including the personal identifiable information and protected health information of visitors by the website.

WHO IS A CLASS MEMBER?

Anyone who is or was a Riverside Medical Center ("RMC") patient or person, who visited the website www.riversidemedicalclinic.com from September 9, 2017 through December 13, 2022 (the "Settlement Class").

SETTLEMENT BENEFITS AND TERMS

The Settlement establishes a $1.75 million Settlement Fund. Settlement Class Members who file a valid Claim Form may receive a pro rata Cash Compensation from the Net Settlement Fund estimated at $38.83 per Claimant. The Net Settlement Fund is the amount of funds that remain in the Settlement Fund after: Notice and Claims Administration Costs (estimated at $389,030) taxes owed, Plaintiffs' Service Awards (up to $14,000), and any Attorneys' Fees, Costs and Expenses Award (up to $612,500). More information is available on the Settlement Website.

RIGHTS AND OPTIONS

Submit a Claim Form. To qualify for a cash payment, you must timely mail a Claim Form or timely complete and submit a Claim Form online at www.riversidepixelsettlement.com ("Settlement Website"). You may also print a Claim Form found on the Settlement Website and mail in your claim. Your Claim Form must be postmarked or submitted online no later than August 26, 2024.

Opt-Out. You may exclude yourself from the Settlement and retain your ability to sue RMC on your own by submitting the Exclusion Form to the Settlement Administrator via the Settlement Website, or if mailed, postmarked no later than July 29, 2024. If you do not exclude yourself, you will be bound by the Settlement and give up your right to sue regarding the released claims.

Object. If you do not exclude yourself, you have the right to object to the Settlement. Objection Forms must be signed and submitted via the Settlement Website, or if mailed, postmarked no later than July 29, 2024, and provide the reason for the objection.

Do Nothing. If you do nothing, you will not receive a cash payment and will lose the right to sue regarding the Released Class Claims. You will be bound by the Court's decision because this is a conditionally certified class action.

Attend the Final Approval Hearing. The Court has determined only that there is sufficient evidence to suggest the Settlement is fair, reasonable, and adequate. The Court will hold a Final Approval hearing at 8:30 a.m. PT on August 23, 2024 to determine if the Settlement is fair, reasonable, and adequate. All persons may appear at the hearing and may state their objections orally at that time.

Who are the attorneys for the Plaintiffs and the proposed Settlement Class? The Court appointed John J. Nelson, and Alexander Wolf as Class Counsel to represent the Settlement Class. If you want to be represented by your own lawyer, you may hire one at your own expense.

Do I have any obligation to pay attorneys' fees or expenses? No. The attorneys' fees and expenses will be paid exclusively from the Settlement Fund as awarded and approved by the Court. The attorneys' fees and expenses will be in an amount of up to 35% (or $612,500) of the Settlement Fund. The motion for attorneys' fees and expenses will be posted on the Settlement Website after it is filed with the Court.

What is the amount of the Plaintiffs' Service Awards? The named Plaintiffs will seek Service Awards in the amount of $3,500 each for their efforts in this case.

What am I giving up by remaining in the Settlement? By remaining in the Settlement, you give up the ability to sue Riverside Medical Clinic, its agents, officers, and affiliates, for claims related to the disclosure of personal information while visiting www.riversidemedicalclinic.com from September 9, 2017 through December 13, 2022.

This notice is a summary of the proposed Settlement. For additional information about the Settlement, including the Settlement Agreement and other important documents, under the Important Documents tab, visit www.riversidepixelsettlement.com, call the settlement administrator at (833) 462-9176, or contact Class Counsel at: [email protected].

You may also obtain the Settlement Agreement attached to the Declaration of John J. Nelson in support of Plaintiffs' Motion for Preliminary Approval filed on March 29, 2024, in the Superior Court of California for the County of Riverside located at 4050 Main Street, Riverside, CA 92501 and accessible online via www.riverside.courts.ca.gov.

SOURCE Kroll Settlement Administration