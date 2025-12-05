Kroll Settlement Administration announces that Lemonaid Health has reached a $3.25 Million Settlement regarding the alleged disclosure of users' identifiable and protected health information

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Kroll Settlement Administration regarding the Lemonaid Health Pixel Class Settlement.

A Settlement has been reached with Lemonaid Health Inc. and LMND Medical Group, Inc., A Professional Corporation (California) (d/b/a Lemonaid Health) (collectively, "Lemonaid Health") in a class action lawsuit concerning the use of tracking technologies (commonly known as "pixels") implemented on its website, https://www.lemonaidhealth.com/, and the alleged disclosure of users' individually identifiable heath information and protected health information (together "Private Information") to third parties such as Facebook and Google (together the "Pixel Information Recipients") without users' knowledge or consent. Lemonaid Health denies any wrongdoing. No judgment or determination of wrongdoing has been made.

You may be included in this Settlement as a Settlement Class Member if you visited https://www.lemonaidhealth.com/ between June 30, 2019 through July 14, 2025 ("Pixel Settlement Class Members").

If the Settlement is approved by the Court, a $3.25 million Settlement Fund will be established. After deducting attorneys' fees (up to 33.33% of the Settlement Fund) and expenses, up to $55,000 in service awards to the Class Representatives, and the costs of administering the Settlement, the balance of the Fund will be used to make payments to Pixel Settlement Class Members who submit a valid Claim Form by February 23, 2026.

For complete information about all of your rights and options, as well as to obtain a Claim Form, visit www.lemonaidpixelsettlement.com/, call (833) 630-5415 or access the Court Electronic Records (PACER) system online at https://www.moeb.uscourts.gov.

