Consumers who watched a video or purchased a video game from Limited Run Games may be entitled to a payment from a settlement

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Kroll Settlement Administration.

A settlement has been reached in a class action lawsuit against Limited Run Games Inc. The case is called Carbone v. Limited Run Games, Inc., Case No. 2:24-cv-08861-NJC-JMW, E.D.N.Y. The lawsuit alleges that subscribers' personally identifiable information ("PII") was disclosed to Meta Platforms, Inc. (the "Third Party") and others, without consent in violation of the Video Privacy Protection Act (the "VPPA"), 18 U.S.C. § 2710. Limited Run Games denies that it engaged in any wrongful conduct or violated any law, and the Court has not decided who is right.

You may be affected by the Settlement as a Settlement Class Member if you live in the United States, accessed the Limited Run Game Service, and watched a pre-recorded video or purchased a video game containing a "Cut Scene" between January 1, 2016 and June 20, 2025.

If approved, the Settlement will provide $2,720,000 to pay all valid claims submitted. You must submit a Claim Form by January 20, 2026, to be eligible for a payment. The amount you receive depends on the total number of valid claims received. Payments will come by check unless you elect to receive payment electronically by PayPal or Venmo.

If you don't want to be legally bound by the Settlement, you must opt out by January 20, 2026. If you do not agree with the Settlement, you may submit an objection by January 20, 2026. A hearing to determine whether the Settlement will be granted final approval is currently scheduled for March 11, 2026.

For more information, as well as to obtain a Claim Form, visit www.limitedrungamessettlement.com or call (833) 621-6124.

SOURCE Kroll Settlement Administration