Contact Center Infrastructure Market Size to Reach USD 137.25 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR 9.10% | SpendEdge

The Contact Center Infrastructure market is poised to grow by USD 137.25 Billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9.10% during the forecast period.

Mitel Networks Corp.

Enghouse Systems Ltd.

Ribbon Communications Inc.

8x8 Inc.

Extreme Networks inc.

ADTRAN Inc.

SpendEdge suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19.

Solar Panels Sourcing and Procurement Report- Forecast and Analysis: The solar panels market will register an incremental spend of about 80.3 $ billion during the forecast period. Electric Vehicle Software Sourcing and Procurement Report: This report evaluates suppliers based on ownership, payment, freight, and insurance terms, tco, compliance with regulatory standards, use of quality control systems, and adherence to safety procedures, and geographic location. Fiber Optic Cables - Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report: The fiber optic cables will grow at a CAGR of 13.27% during 2021-2025. Prices will increase by 2.5%-4.5% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate bargaining power in this market.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Insights

Category Pricing Insights

Cost-saving Opportunities

Best Practices

Category Ecosystem

Category Management Strategy

Category Management Enablers

Suppliers Selection

Suppliers under Coverage

US Market Insights

Category scope

Appendix

