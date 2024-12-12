Contact Center Technology Pioneer Michael Tessler Joins Glia's Board of Directors

Industry powerhouse to fuel business growth strategy

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Glia , the leader in customer interaction technology, today announced that collaboration, contact center industry leader Michael Tessler has joined its board of directors to support and help guide the company's strategic growth plan.

Tessler brings over 20 years of proven success in growing and scaling technology businesses across the world. He is the co-founder and former CEO of BroadSoft where he led the company to become the global market leader in cloud communications. Under his leadership, the organization grew to over 2,000 employees, serving customers in over 80 countries. By prioritizing the needs of service provider partners and their end customers, Tessler positioned BroadSoft as the preferred cloud provider for the largest and most successful service providers worldwide – ultimately leading to the company's acquisition by Cisco in 2018. Tessler is currently co-founder and managing partner at True North Advisory, a firm that helps scale customer experience-oriented businesses.

"When I first learned about Glia's platform and innovation strategy, I knew it was different, and I wanted to be a part of it. The company is disrupting contact center tech, offering a much easier, efficient, and modern way of serving customers digitally and over the phone," said Tessler. "I'm energized to jump in and provide guidance, connections, and whatever I can to help Glia redefine customer interactions in the AI era."

"We are delighted to welcome Mike to the Glia team," said Dan Michaeli, CEO and co-founder of Glia. "With decades of proven success guiding companies through all stages, he brings invaluable perspective and expertise to our board. He deeply understands this market and our buyers; we're looking forward to working together on our next phase of growth."

About Glia

Glia is the leader and pioneer of Unified Interaction Management—redefining how companies interact with their customers. The Glia Interaction Platform unifies voice, digital customer service, and AI with a unique ChannelLess® architecture that eliminates data silos, dropped context, and frustration for customers and representatives. With Glia, companies can easily shift volume between channels, and customer connections can evolve naturally. Glia helps its customers harness the power of customer interactions to drive efficiency, loyalty, and revenue.

Glia has partnered with over 500 insurance companies, banks, credit unions, and other financial institutions worldwide to improve the customer experience and drive business results. Named a Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ company for a fifth year in a row and a Great Place to Work (with a 97% employee satisfaction rating), the company has raised over $150 million in funding from top investors and was recently valued at over $1 Billion. Learn more at glia.com .

