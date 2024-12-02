Contact Levi & Korsinsky by January 6, 2025 Deadline to Join Class Action Against Lilium N.V.(LILM)

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Lilium N.V. ("Lilium N.V." or the "Company") (OTC Other: LILM) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Lilium N.V. investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between June 11, 2024 and November 3, 2024. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/lilium-n-v-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=113637&wire=4

LILM investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) defendants overstated the progress of the Company's fundraising activities; (2) defendants overstated the likelihood and/or feasibility of obtaining sufficient funding to continue operations; (3) defendants failed to sufficiently disclose the imminent insolvency of the Company and its subsidiaries; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Lilium N.V. during the relevant time frame, you have until January 6, 2025 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 17th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

