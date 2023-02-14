Contactless Payment Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $164.15 Billion by 2030 at a 19.1% CAGR

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Contactless Payment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Smartphone Based Payments, Card Based Payments) By Application (Retail, Transportation, Healthcare, Hospitality), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global contactless payment market size is expected to reach USD 164.15 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 19.1% during the forecast period. Growing adoption of new payment technologies, such as Host-based Card Emulation (HCE) and Near Field Communication (NFC) for the contactless payments, is anticipated to drive the market growth. Furthermore, a significant increase in digitalization and e-commerce platforms across the globe is boosting the growth of the contactless payment market.

Thales Group, in a survey, stated that by 2023, there would be more than 2.6 billion contactless payment cards in circulation, owing to the technology's rapid adoption in the markets such as South Asia, the U.S., and Brazil. Contactless card transactions are rapidly increasing in early-adopter markets such as the U.K., Canada, Europe, and Australia. For instance, "tap and pay" now accounts for more than 40.0% share of all card transactions in the U.K.

An increasing number of companies in the North American region are focusing on innovative solutions for the e-wallet market. For instance, in January 2022, Rev USA, Inc., a Fintech company, announced the worldwide availability of The X World Wallet, an app-based wallet. The X World Wallet has the capability to easily load to the users existing bank accounts and can be linked to digital or physical Visa cards that can be easily added to the Google, Apple, and Samsung Pay wallets for tap-and-go convenience.

The COVID-19 outbreak played a vital role in driving the growth of the contactless payment market during the forecast period. Contactless payments are in demand among restaurants due to their greater convenience, ordering accuracy, and lack of human contact. Moreover, various digital wallet companies in Canada also experienced significant growth as consumers focused more on digital wallet solutions during COVID-19. For instance, Interac Debit for In-App and In-Browser Payments experienced double-digit growth in Canada since its launch in 2019.

Contactless Payment Market Report Highlights

The smartphone based payments segment is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period. Growing adoption of digital wallets for making contactless payments worldwide is expected to drive the growth of the segment

Retail segment dominated the market in 2021. Adoption of the new payment technologies by the retailers in order to increase revenue and reduce transaction time is expected to propel the growth of the segment

North America dominated the regional market in 2021. Growing demand for contactless payments across the region is expected to play an important role in driving the growth of the regional market

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Contactless Payment Industry Outlook



Chapter 4 Contactless Payment Type Outlook

4.1. Contactless Payment Market Share By Type, 2021

4.2. Smartphone Based Payments

4.2.1. Smartphone based contactless payment market, 2017 - 2030

4.3. Card Based Payments

4.3.1. Card based contactless payment market, 2017 - 2030

4.3.1.1. Contactless payment market by credit cards, 2017 - 2030

4.3.1.2. Contactless payment market by debit cards, 2017 - 2030

4.3.1.3. Contactless payment market by others, 2017 - 2030



Chapter 5 Contactless Payment Application Outlook

5.1. Contactless Payment Market Share By Application, 2021

5.2. Retail

5.2.1. Contactless payment market in retail, 2017 - 2030

5.2.1.1. Contactless payment market in consumer electronics, 2017 - 2030

5.2.1.2. Contactless payment market in fashion & garments, 2017 - 2030

5.2.1.3. Contactless payment market in others, 2017 - 2030

5.3. Transportation

5.3.1. Contactless payment market in transportation, 2017 - 2030

5.4. Healthcare

5.4.1. Contactless payment market in healthcare, 2017 - 2030

5.5. Hospitality

5.5.1. Contactless payment market in hospitality, 2017 - 2030

5.6. Others

5.6.1. Contactless payment market in others, 2017 - 2030



Chapter 6 Contactless Payment Regional Outlook



Chapter 7 Competitive Analysis



Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

Thales

Visa Inc.

Giesecke+Devrient GmbH

Mastercard

Apple Inc.

Paypal Holdings Inc.

American Express Company

Amazon.Com, Inc.

Alibaba.Com

Payu

