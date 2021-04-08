Contactless Return Service App has Launched!

RAMSEY, N.J., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This contactless service was created to be the solution to the biggest pain points in the shopping cycle including, printing labels, packaging items, waiting in line, driving to the post office and handling receipts. This unique app allows users to view all their online purchases at a glance and choose which items they want to return. You can return as many items as you can fit into the return bag, provided by ReturnQueen. Membership options will be available to serve different customer needs.

The pandemic drastically decreased walk-in traffic to brick-and-mortar retailers and in turn aided to the already booming e-commerce. This contactless service offers amazing benefits to those consumers and retailers still navigating through the challenges associated with COVID- 19.

The company successfully launched in Ramsey, NJ on January 5, 2021 and was founded by two NY moms, Dasya Katz and Daphna Englard. "As a mother of 5, I always had returns from various retailers sitting in my house and I never actually got to the returns on time to get my refund, literally so much money down the drain. This idea has been brewing for a few years now!" says Dasya. "Then, once COVID-19 hit, and buying online was preferred, it was even more evident that there was a need to fast track this contactless return service app. We are confident this idea will be a game changer and completely transform the shopping experience for both consumers and retailers." ReturnQueen returns a mixed bag of products from various retailers and all you do is request a bag and a pickup! A full 360 approach to shopping convenience and reliability is here.

Due to the rapid growth of interested users, they began their plans for expansion immediately. ReturnQueen is currently operational in 3,771 zip codes across NJ, NY, NC and Fla. Immediate plans to expand to Orlando, Miami, Atlanta, Nashville, Austin and Dallas within the next 30 days. Their goal is to make this service quickly available throughout the U.S.

First pick up is FREE, Available NOW for download:App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/returnqueen/id1537845231Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.returnqueen

