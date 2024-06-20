ConTech Lighting Introduces SpecFlex System for Indoor and Outdoor Accent Lighting

New Architectural Strip Lighting Family Offers Higher Outputs, Multiple Color Options, and Easy Installation for Ultimate Design Flexibility

NORTHBROOK, Ill., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ConTech Lighting, a Leviton company, today announced its new SpecFlex Architectural Strip Lighting Family, designed to meet the vast array of virtually any indoor and outdoor application.

The SpecFlex Family expands on ConTech’s architectural strip lighting portfolio by adding 14 new series, including seven indoor (IP20) options and seven outdoor (IP67) options with outputs up to 910 lumens per foot, efficacy of 130 lumens per watt, 95+ CRI and two step binning.

The SpecFlex Family expands on ConTech's architectural strip lighting portfolio by adding 14 new series, including seven indoor (IP20) options and seven outdoor (IP67) options with outputs up to 910 lumens per foot, efficacy of 130 lumens per watt, 95+ CRI and two step binning. This new portfolio of architectural strip lights also includes static white, monochrome, RGB, RGBW, and Continuous COB (Chip on Board) options.

According to Michael Lehman, general manager at ConTech Lighting, "SpecFlex is an exciting new offering which helps design professionals Define with Light by providing them with an extensive new range of specification grade architectural strip lights, optics, and accessories to meet any project need, including the most creative and demanding architectural lighting applications,"

In addition to the 14 new series, SpecFlex offers a wide array of connectors, controllers, mounting channels/lenses, and beam focusing optics for full system configuration. ConTech also offers configured SpecFlex assemblies to further personalize and simplify your design and installation.

The entire SpecFlex system is CSA Listed to UL and CSA standards ensuring system reliability and safety. SpecFlex is also Declare listed for material transparency and use with the Living Building Challenge projects. The ConTech Concierge Strip Light Service is ready to help you realize your full vision with project assistance from concept to completion.

For additional information on the SpecFlex Family of products, please visit: https://contechlighting.com/products/category/strip-lighting.

About Leviton Lighting + Controls

Leviton Lighting & Controls brings innovative lighting solutions to life in commercial, healthcare, industrial, and residential buildings with an extensive lighting and controls offering designed towards enhancing people's lives. With a collection of five of the most well-respected lighting brands on the market bolstered by a commitment to continuously improving the controls and technology that power them, Leviton Lighting & Controls exceeds customers' expectations every day. Leviton is a single-source partner of highly innovative and energy-efficient products, backed by unsurpassed customer service and support. For more information, visit https://www.leviton.com/en/solutions/commercial-lighting-and-controls.

About Leviton

Every day, Leviton builds what's next to light, power, and connect everyday spaces to meet the needs of its residential, commercial, and industrial customers globally. From controls, to lighting, to electrical, to networking, Leviton's relentless innovation for more than a century enables our customers' lives to be easier, safer, more efficient, productive and sustainable. Driven by its commitment to its customers, the ingenuity of its employees, and the safety and quality of its products and solutions, with Leviton, the FUTURE IS ON. For more information, visit http://www.leviton.com/, www.facebook.com/leviton, www.twitter.com/leviton, or www.youtube.com/Levitonmfa.

SOURCE Leviton