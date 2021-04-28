MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TaxTalent, the career and leadership development portal for tax professionals, has released a revolutionary white paper titled, Contemplating the Future Tax Function.

This is a must-read paper for tax, HR, and financial leadership who oversee the tax function. It is TaxTalent's objective to inspire a deep and diverse dialogue that explores a cross-section of viewpoints on the subject.

As the professional service firms tell it, effective use of technology and automation will allow modern tax functions to scale down to a small in-house core group tasked with managing varying degrees of insourcing or outsourcing to third-party providers, often the firms themselves. While TaxTalent commends the professional service firms for starting the conversation about this critical topic, we have a much different perspective on the matter.

In short, we foresee the future tax function driven by a robust core team comprised of permanent, full-time, in-house employees, necessary for retaining legacy knowledge and establishing enduring relationships across the company, working synergistically with:

Automation SIW labor sourced from the Talent Economy Shared-service groups for rudimentary tasks Professional service firms for sophisticated projects

It's important to note, there is no "one-size-fits-all" solution as to how the future tax departments will be structured. Leadership teams must be proactive in starting the conversation with key stakeholders to ensure they are involved in critical decisions which will impact your tax function.

Due to the magnitude of this topic, the TaxSearch and TaxForce teams will be offering free consultations to 25 companies, departments, or individuals. This is your opportunity to obtain information and have questions specific to your department answered. To arrange this call, contact Project Coordinator Stephanie Conley at 843-216-7444 or [email protected].

