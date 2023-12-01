Contemporary Services Corporation (CSC) Announces 500 Open Positions for Security and Guest Services at Super Bowl LVIII Hiring Event

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the success of its first Hiring Event, Contemporary Services Corporation (CSC), is thrilled to unveil an additional hiring opportunity in preparation for Super Bowl LVIII.

CSC is excited to announce a second Hiring Event scheduled for Monday, December 4, 2023, from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM, at the Allegiant Stadium Teammate HQ, located at 5525 Polaris Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89118, right across the street from the stadium. This event will cater to the hiring of 500 passionate individuals who aspire to join the CSC team for stadium coverage from Jan 8 to Feb 22 during Super Bowl LVIII.

With a mission to deliver an unmatched experience for attendees, CSC is actively seeking 500 dedicated candidates to fulfill roles in security staff and guest services. This event remains a prime opportunity for job seekers aiming to become part of the dynamic CSC team responsible for ensuring a seamless game day experience at the stadium.

Event Details:

Date: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Time: 3: 00 PM to 7:00 PM

3: Location: Teammate HQ, 5525 Polaris Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89118 (across from Allegiant Stadium)

Teammate HQ, 5525 Polaris Ave, 89118 (across from Allegiant Stadium) Parking Location: Lot S & Lot W

Whether applicants possess experience in event security or guest services or are eager to launch their careers in this vibrant field, CSC welcomes all enthusiastic individuals to join the CSC Las Vegas team.

Key Benefits of Joining CSC:

Exciting Work Environment

Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP): All work hours during Super Bowl LVIII coverage contribute to ESOP qualification.

All work hours during Super Bowl LVIII coverage contribute to ESOP qualification. Training and Support: Access comprehensive training and ongoing support to excel in your role.

Access comprehensive training and ongoing support to excel in your role. Team Collaboration: Become part of a dedicated team passionate about event security and guest services.

For additional information, please visit www.csc-usa.com/supersunday or contact Ron Tanko at 702-800-5934 or via email at [email protected].

About Contemporary Services Corporation (CSC):

Established in 1967, CSC stands as the global leader in crowd management and event security. With a distinguished client base spanning stadiums, arenas, theaters, universities, convention centers, and professional sports leagues, CSC boasts a rich history of servicing prestigious events worldwide. Operating from over 45 branch locations across the United States, CSC continues its tradition of excellence in event management. PILB #1621

