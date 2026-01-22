Contemporary Services Corporation Thanks NCAA Athletics Partners for a Successful 2025-2026 Postseason

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Contemporary Services Corporation (CSC), the nation's leading provider of crowd management, event security, and guest services, proudly thanks its collegiate partners and clients for entrusting CSC to support NCAA football games, bowl championship games, and postseason athletics competition during the 2025–2026 season.

Across the country, CSC teams worked alongside universities, athletic conferences, bowl organizations, and venue partners to deliver safe, efficient, and welcoming environments for fans, student-athletes, and staff—reinforcing CSC's reputation for operational excellence at high-profile collegiate sporting events.

In San Diego, CSC supported the Trust & Will Holiday Bowl on January 2, 2026, at Snapdragon Stadium, featuring the Arizona Wildcats vs. SMU Mustangs. Approximately 400 CSC professionals provided services across Security, Guest Services, Entry Screening, Field & Locker Room operations, and Bike Patrol, marking CSC's seventh consecutive year supporting the Holiday Bowl and the second year at Snapdragon Stadium.

CSC's Miami branch supported the Bush's Beans Boca Raton Bowl on December 23, 2025, hosted by Florida Atlantic University, featuring two CSC clients, the University of Louisville vs. the University of Toledo. CSC deployed 173 staff members covering gate screening, ticket scanning, premium-area access control, and field positions, contributing to a successful event and strong client satisfaction.

In Phoenix, CSC supported the Rate Bowl on December 26, 2025, at Chase Field, featuring Minnesota vs. New Mexico. CSC staffed 170 professionals across screening, access control, and field security, marking CSC's first year of partnership with Chase Field and the Arizona Diamondbacks organization.

"Completing the Rate Bowl was a great way to finish our first year with Chase Field and the Arizona Diamondbacks," said Matthew Quintero, CSC Phoenix Branch Manager. "We are proud to partner with them and look forward to many more successful years ahead."

CSC's Philadelphia branch supported multiple historic postseason moments, including the University of Delaware's first-ever FBS bowl victory, defeating Louisiana 20–13 in the 68 Ventures Bowl on December 17, 2025. CSC has partnered with the University of Delaware since 2008, providing crowd management, security, and screening services. CSC also supported Villanova University during a standout first-year partnership as the program advanced to the Division I Football Championship semifinals, and continued its long-standing support of Lehigh University, a client since 2007, during its first on-campus playoff game since 2004.

CSC also proudly supported a wide range of additional postseason bowl games featuring longtime collegiate partners, including the Isleta New Mexico Bowl with North Texas and San Diego State—both CSC clients—the FBS Championship Game hosted at Vanderbilt, the Wasabi Fenway Bowl featuring Army and UConn, the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl hosted by Fresno State, the Valero Alamo Bowl featuring USC, the ReliaQuest Bowl with Vanderbilt, and the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl featuring Utah. These events further reflect CSC's nationwide footprint and trusted relationships across college football's postseason landscape.

In Indiana, CSC once again supported the Big Ten Championship on December 6, 2025, at Lucas Oil Stadium, staffing 518 event professionals across security, screening, ushering, field operations, roaming teams, escorts, and broadcast compound support for FOX Sports.

"Congratulations to the Indiana University football team on an unprecedented, historic season," said Kelly Allison, CSC Indianapolis Branch Manager. "We are proud to support the Big Ten, Lucas Oil Stadium, and Visit Indy in delivering an exceptional championship experience."

CSC has proudly provided security services for the Big Ten Conference since 2011. The 2025 championship marked a historic run for Indiana University, which went on to defeat No. 5 Oregon 56–22 in the Peach Bowl, followed by a thrilling 27–21 victory over No. 10 Miami in the National Championship—securing the first national title in program history.

"Supporting our clients during these events at this level requires an extraordinary amount of coordination, preparation, and dedication from every corner of our organization," said Jim Granger, President of Contemporary Services Corporation. "From our branch teams and event staff to our leadership and support departments, this season was a true company-wide effort. I am incredibly proud of the professionalism, commitment, and teamwork our CSC employees demonstrated across the nation, and grateful to our clients for trusting us to deliver safe and exceptional event experiences."

CSC is honored to support its NCAA partners and looks forward to continuing its role as a premier crowd management provider for collegiate athletics nationwide.

Business Contact:

Mark Glaser

Senior Vice President, Operations

Contemporary Services Corporation

17101 Superior Street Northridge, CA 91325

Office: (818) 885-5150

www.csc-usa.com

SOURCE Contemporary Services Corporation (CSC)