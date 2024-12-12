Content Credits Launches The Cincinnati Exchange

News site will demonstrate value of Content Credits' subscription alternative platform while allowing content creators to contribute to new objective news source

CINCINNATI and COVINGTON, Ky., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Content Credits, a micropayments platform that enables consumers to access content on a per-article basis outside of traditional subscription paywalls, has launched a new online news site—The Cincinnati Exchange.

Content Credits, a company based in Covington, Kentucky, just across the Ohio River from Cincinnati, Ohio, created The Cincinnati Exchange to demonstrate its micropayment platform for accessing content while the company continues to pursue publishing partners. The site's design and approach are inspired by the former The Cincinnati Post, a daily afternoon newspaper that launched as The Penny Paper in 1881 and ceased operations in 2007.

"Since launching Content Credits this summer, the media landscape has experienced unprecedented disruption, with many of the country's largest publications and channels losing subscribers and viewers by hundreds of thousands and even millions, while at the same time consumers' demand for unbiased and trusted content continues to skyrocket," said Adam Koehler, co-founder and chief executive officer of Content Credits. "As we were finalizing The Cincinnati Exchange as a simple way to demonstrate to both publishers and consumers how our platform can work for them, we realized we could also impact media directly by providing an alternative venue for writers to contribute their content. We seek to be an objective source of user-curated news, and we invite content creators from all walks of life to consider contributing."

Currently, The Cincinnati Exchange leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to populate its content. However, Content Credits hopes to attract enough human content creators in the next several months to fully populate the site with user-sourced news articles. Those interested in being contributors to The Cincinnati Exchange can submit their content for review at [email protected].

With Content Credits, users can purchase individual articles or pieces of content at a fraction of the cost of a traditional subscription. As an example, with Content Credits, a consumer interested in reading a specific article published online by a particular media outlet can choose to purchase that article using one or more content credits. Initially, individual credits are expected to be priced at $0.25.

Key Features:

Seamless Integration: The platform integrates seamlessly with existing paywalls, providing an additional revenue stream for publishers.

Micropayment Model: Users will bypass traditional subscriptions and pay for individual articles they want to read, making high-quality content more accessible.

Flexible Pricing: Publishers will set the price per article, allowing for a tailored approach that reflects the value of the content.

Data Insights: Publishers will gain access to valuable data on reader preferences and behaviors, helping them optimize content and pricing strategies.

Blockchain Technology: The back end will leverage blockchain technology to manage transactions securely and transparently, ensuring that payments to writers, publishers and the platform are accurate and timely.

AI-Driven Recommendations: As a future integration, Content Credits plans to incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) to analyze data and provide personalized content recommendations to users and actionable insights to writers, helping them create more engaging content based on reader preferences.

Impact on Bounce Rates and SEO: Traditional paywalls often result in high bounce rates, with studies showing that websites can have bounce rates as high as 60% to 90% for landing pages and blogs—some reaching as high as 97%. High bounce rates negatively impact SEO, as they are often correlated with lower search rankings due to reduced user engagement and session duration. By providing a flexible micro-payment option, Content Credits will help reduce bounce rates, improve user engagement, and ultimately enhance SEO performance for publishers (Marcel Digital) (MarketSplash).

Ad Revenue Impact: Paywalls can also impact ad revenue by reducing the number of visitors who see ads. Studies show that the number of unique visitors can decrease by up to 16.8% when paywalls are implemented, leading to fewer ad impressions and lower ad revenue (iZooto) (The Good). By offering a micro-payment option, Content Credits will ensure more eyeballs on ads, enhancing ad revenue potential for publishers.

Those interested can visit ContentCredits.com to sign up and receive $10 in free credits, putting them first in line to experience the benefits of micro-payments firsthand. Once the appropriate number of publishing partners has been added to the platform, those who have signed up will be notified that the platform is ready for use. Interested publishers are invited to reach out to discuss the model, understand its benefits, and participate in testing.

Visit ContentCredits.com for more information.

About Content Credits

Founded in 2024, Content Credits is at the forefront of revolutionizing digital content accessibility. By partnering with leading publishers and leveraging innovative blockchain technology, Content Credits offers a micropayment platform that makes premium content affordable and accessible to all. Our mission is to bridge the digital divide and foster a more informed society. By allowing users to earn and spend "Content Credits," this service incentivizes high-quality content creation and consumption on all platforms while avoiding cumbersome and discriminating paywall experiences, fostering a vibrant and rewarding online environment for publishers, businesses and consumers.

