Content Credits Signs Virginia Press Association as Publishing Partner and Closes Special Purpose Vehicle

SPV close allows development of new capabilities while integrating five Virginia Press Association member newspapers

CINCINNATI, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Content Credits announces two key milestones as it continues its rapid growth and development as an AI-powered, innovative micropayment platform alternative to subscription paywalls.

The Virgina Press Association (VPA) has approved a partnership with Content Credits, thereby allowing Content Credits to integrate five VPA newspapers into its ecosystem. The five papers include: Southside Sentinel, Rappahannock Record, Suffolks News Herald, Vicksburg Post, and Albert Lea Tribune. This milestone represents a significant step forward in expanding Content Credits' footprint across regional journalism. By working directly with association-backed newspapers, the company is able to demonstrate how flexible monetization and engagement tools can support local publishers at scale.





The company has officially closed its special purpose vehicle (SPV) for accredited individual investors. Importantly, this SPV also includes matching participation from Keyhorse Capital, a state-backed venture capital firm. This marks the first time Content Credits has attracted capital from both individual investors and an institutional partner, a meaningful milestone for the company and a strong signal of confidence in both the model and the execution to date.

The launch of Content Credits' platform on each of the five VPA newspapers' website paywalls will power alternative revenue for each of those papers while also scaling both revenue and user growth for Content Credits.

The capital raised from the SPV will enable Content Credits to stay focused on building (not fundraising) and to accelerate work already underway, including the continued buildout of the platform's comments layer and expanding and growing The Cincinnati Exchange as both a live testing ground for Content Credits' products, features and workflows and as a working local newspaper.

To date, The Cincinnati Exchange has experienced a month-over-month increase in traffic of 121% and an increase in engagement of 720% since its launch in 2025. These numbers show that the paper continues to serve as a proof point for how Content Credits can drive both reach and revenue without sacrificing reader experience. As more publishers explore flexible models, results like these reinforce the scalability and effectiveness of Content Credits' approach.

Content Credits invites consumers of content to explore The Cincinnati Exchange and experience firsthand how Content Credits is redefining the way today's readers consume news and reimagining the future state of journalism.

About Content Credits

Founded in 2024, Content Credits is at the forefront of revolutionizing digital content accessibility. By partnering with leading publishers and leveraging innovative blockchain technology, Content Credits offers a micropayment platform that makes premium content affordable and accessible to all. Our mission is to bridge the digital divide and foster a more informed society. By allowing users to earn and spend "Content Credits," this service incentivizes high-quality content creation and consumption on all platforms while avoiding cumbersome and discriminating paywall experiences, fostering a vibrant and rewarding online environment for publishers, businesses and consumers. Visit www.ContentCredits.com to learn more.

Media Contact

Dan O'Keeffe

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ContentCredits.com

SOURCE Content Credits