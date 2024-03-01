Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market size to grow by USD 67.67 billion from 2022 to 2027, Akamai Technologies Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cloud Software Group Inc., and more among the key companies in the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The content delivery network (CDN) market size is forecast to increase by USD 67.67 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to progress at a CAGR of 26.87%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Akamai Technologies Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cloud Software Group Inc., Cloudflare Inc., Comcast Corp., Fastly Inc., Imperva Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Lumen Technologies Inc., Microsoft Corp., NetScout Systems Inc., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., proinity LLC, QUANTIL, Radware Ltd., StackPath LLC, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., Verizon Communications Inc., and Wangsu Science and Technology Co. Ltd.The growth of the market will be driven by high server availability, high growth in video streaming, and efficient data traffic management by reducing loading time. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market 2023-2027

Market Report Coverage Details Page number 166 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 26.87% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 67,671.83 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 24.6 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany

Key benefits for companies

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak. Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report.

Segmentation Analysis

This content delivery network market report extensively covers market segmentation by solution (web performance optimization, cloud security, and media delivery), type (video CDNs and non-video CDNs), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the web performance optimization segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. This segment is used to speed up the download of web pages or website content for any organization on various end-user devices. Also, it reduces the latency of pages by an intelligent routing method. Furthermore, the ranking algorithms of search engines such as Google rank websites with faster page load times higher than those with lower page load times. Hence, such factors drive the segment growth during the forecast period. To get detailed insights about inclusions and exclusions, buy the report

The high server availability

With the help of CDNs, online assets can be easily distributed across various regions. Such networks can automatically sense the availability of servers and divert content accordingly. Minimizing latency provides customers with an enhanced user experience.

Furthermore, video content is frequently uploaded on social media platforms. Additionally, various organizations share live events to increase traffic on their websites and strengthen their business, which is supported by the implementation of CDN solutions. Hence, such factors boost the market growth during the forecast period.

The high price of CDN solutions challenges the growth of the Content Delivery Network market during the forecast period. Download The Sample Report

Analyst Review

The Content Delivery Network (CDN) market is experiencing unprecedented growth due to the exponential increase in internet traffic driven by various factors such as video streaming, online gaming, social media, and digital content consumption. As these trends continue to evolve, businesses must adapt to the changing market dynamics to stay competitive.

One of the key drivers of the CDN market is the rising demand for online gaming, which has become a significant trend in recent years. With gamers expecting seamless experiences and minimal lagging, CDN providers are under pressure to enhance scalability and ensure Quality of Service (QoS) to meet these expectations. Peer-to-Peer (P2P) CDN solutions have emerged to optimize content delivery for gaming platforms, mitigating download failures and server crashes.

Video streaming, particularly in 4K and Ultra HD resolutions, has surged in popularity, necessitating efficient content caching and a global network of servers to minimize latency and ensure smooth playback. Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms and Video-On-Demand (VOD) services rely heavily on CDN infrastructure to deliver high-quality content to users worldwide while addressing data security and privacy concerns.

With the proliferation of online activities, including social media usage and e-commerce transactions, CDN providers play a crucial role in safeguarding against viruses, cyberattacks, and digital rights mismanagement. Companies like Akamai Technologies, AWS, Google, and Microsoft offer comprehensive CDN solutions tailored to address these security measures and copyright issues.

The advent of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) and Choose Your Own Device (CYOD) policies has further emphasized the importance of mobility and connectivity services provided by CDNs. Additionally, industries such as healthcare are leveraging CDNs to enable telemedicine and real-time data exchange while implementing robust security measures to protect patient information.

In the realm of social media marketing, CDN services facilitate Website and API management, hosting, and colocation services to ensure seamless connectivity and optimal performance for businesses. API management solutions help streamline data exchange between applications while enhancing security and compliance measures.

In conclusion, the CDN market continues to evolve in response to the growing demands of internet users across various industries. As businesses navigate the complexities of digital content delivery, leveraging CDN solutions becomes imperative to deliver superior user experiences while addressing security, scalability, and connectivity challenges. Download The Sample Report

Related Reports:

The visual content market size is expected to increase by USD 1.4 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.9%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers visual content market segmentation by product (stock /images and stock video), application (editorial and commercial), license model (RF and RM), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The growing digital marketing is a major factor driving the global visual content market share growth.

The user-generated content platform market size should rise by USD 5.75 billion from 2022 to 2026 at a CAGR of 21.44%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (enterprises and individuals) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). The growing product launches through digital platforms is notably driving the user-generated content platform market growth.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Landscape

3 Sizing

4 Historic Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Segmentations

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Vendor Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio