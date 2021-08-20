Content Marketing Market to grow by almost 16% during 2021-2025 with Adobe Inc., Contently, Inc., and CoSchedule LLC Emerging as Dominant Vendors| Technavio

The rising number of users on social media, growing demand for digital magazines, surging brand awareness with increasing trust and loyalty are some of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as fraud related to digital advertisements, increased benefits of outdoor advertisement over content marketing, and difficulty in adhering to a content marketing budget are some factors likely to hinder the market growth in the long run.

Global Content Marketing Market: End-user

The content marketing market share growth by the retail segment has been significant. The segment will continue its dominance in the market during the forecast period.

Global Content Marketing Market: Geographic Landscape

42% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the content marketing market in APAC. Growing demand for digital magazines will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Content Marketing Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist in content marketing market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the content marketing market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the content marketing market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of content marketing market vendors

