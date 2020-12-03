Content Partners LLC Acquires FilmDistrict's Prestigious Film Library

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Content Partners LLC, the leading owner of major studio distributed films, television shows, and related participations, today announced that the company has recently acquired the library of FilmDistrict including a variety of prominent titles, such as Olympus Has Fallen, Looper, and Insidious 1&2. This acquisition adds to Content Partner's high-quality library of titles.

Content Partners owns some of the most recognizable box office titles, such as 13 Going on 30, Black Hawk Down, Black Swan, Hugo, xXx, among others. They are also owners of Revolution Studios and co-owners of the CSI television franchise. Prior to the acquisition of FilmDistrict's library, Content Partners owned the rights to or interests in more than 500 films and approximately 3,000 hours of television. This acquisition strengthens their library of film titles that represents more than $33 billion of worldwide box office revenue.

FilmDistrict was co-founded by Peter Schlessel in 2010, and the company financed, acquired, produced, and distributed a number of notable motion pictures. Content Partners is acquiring a group of titles that were produced and distributed by FilmDistrict as well as Sony and MGM. Assets added to Content Partners' library from this acquisition include the FilmDistrict rights to: Insidious, Insidious 2, Olympus Has Fallen, Looper, Evil Dead, Parker, Drive, Pompeii, Old Boy, Red Dawn, and Soul Surfer, among others.

"We're thrilled to bring these popular titles from FilmDistrict to new platforms while building our library and continuing to be leading owners of intellectual property in the entertainment industry," said John Mass, Executive Vice President of Content Partners. "We look forward to working with other owners of high quality assets, like FilmDistrict, to add to our growing portfolio."

Content Partners is a Los Angeles-based investment company founded in 2006 by Steven Blume and Steven Kram, and is the worldwide leader in acquiring films, television programming, and related royalties. The company purchases such assets from investors, producers, writers, directors, actors, and musicians. Target acquisitions include film, television, and music assets that are generating cash flow and have long term distribution deals with major studios, networks, publishers, and other distribution channels. Since inception, Content Partners has deployed over one billion dollars in this marketplace with over 500 studio release films and more than 3,000 hours of television.

