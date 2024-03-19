Content Partners LLC Acquires "Forensic Files" Including the 400-Episode Catalog of Prolific True-Crime Documentary TV Series

Content Partners also extends the longstanding and successful

worldwide distribution relationship with FilmRise

LOS ANGELES, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Content Partners LLC , the leading independent owner of major studio-distributed films, television shows, and related participations, today announced that the company has acquired the entire catalog of the prolific true-crime documentary television series, Forensic Files (originally named 'Medical Detectives'). The acquisition adds 400 Forensic Files episodes, spanning 14 seasons, as well as international distribution rights to "Forensic Files II," to Content Partners' illustrious library of film and TV titles.

The new long-term extension with FilmRise adds all international linear television rights to the deal, in addition to FilmRise's continued distribution of worldwide digital rights.

Exploring the application of forensic science in solving crimes and mysterious accidents, Forensic Files aired from 1996 to 2011 on TLC and currently on the CNN-owned basic cable network, HLN. The show features real cases and interviews with scientists and forensic experts, covering an investigation from start to legal resolution. Forensic Files has had a significant impact on popularizing forensic science on television, addressing both crime-solving and exoneration scenarios, and focusing on real cases.

"Forensic Files is the pioneer of true crime television, captivating audiences for nearly three decades. Premiering at a time when advancements in forensic DNA analysis were gaining traction in the news and high-profile cases, the show paved the way for media programs that educate and entertain audiences nationwide," said John Mass, Content Partners President. "We're proud to add the Forensic Files catalog to our library, serving as a real-world companion to our CSI franchise and trailblazer of the true crime genre."

"We'd like to thank Paul Dowling for masterminding the incredible success of Forensic Files, a series that has proven its lasting power over 30 remarkable years," added Steve Kram, Content Partners Co-Founder and CEO. "Forensic Files not only made a home for itself at HLN but has also become a global phenomenon, gracing television screens in households around the world. Dowling's vision has triumphed the test of time, solidifying Forensic Files as a testament to unparalleled success and creative brilliance."

"We're delighted to see Forensic Files enter the next phase with Content Partners," said Paul Dowling, creator of Forensic Files and President of Medstar Television, producers, and owners of the series. "It's so rare that a creator/producer owns a series outright. I had the responsibility to place Forensic Files with a great company. The show's historic run and impact on the genre demonstrates its iconic qualities as one of TV's most beloved documentary series, and with the expertise and industry acumen of the Content Partners team, and the cutting-edge distribution strategy of FilmRise, we know Forensic Files will continue in good hands."

Content Partners owns some of the most recognizable box office titles including 13 Going on 30, Black Hawk Down, Black Swan, Hugo, xXx, and more. The company also owns Revolution Studios and co-owns the CSI television franchise. Furthermore, it has ownership rights or interests in over 500 films, around 3,000 hours of television content, and a film title library with a collective global box office revenue exceeding $33 billion.

MedStar is represented by Richard Hofstetter and Mara Canner of Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz. Content Partners LLC is represented by Latham & Watkins.

About Content Partners LLC:

Content Partners is a Los Angeles-based investment company founded in 2006 by Steven Blume and Steven Kram, and is the worldwide leader in acquiring films, television programming, and related royalties. The company purchases such assets from investors, producers, writers, directors, actors, and musicians. Target acquisitions include film, television, and music assets that are generating cash flow and have long term distribution deals with major studios, networks, publishers, and other distribution channels. Since inception, Content Partners has deployed over one billion dollars in this marketplace with over 500 studio release films and more than 3,000 hours of television.

Media Contact

Matt Jaffe

[email protected]

SOURCE Content Partners