Content Partners Names Ben Kram as Vice President

Kram joins the company to strengthen business development and strategic growth initiatives

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Content Partners LLC, the leading independent owner of major studio-distributed films, television programming, and related participations, today announced that Benjamin Kram has joined the company as Vice President. In this role, Kram will focus on business development by helping expand Content Partners' portfolio of content investments and strategic partnerships across film and television.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ben to Content Partners," said John Mass, President of Content Partners. "Ben brings deep experience in content strategy, business affairs, and entertainment partnerships, which will be instrumental as we continue to grow and diversify our portfolio and strengthen our relationships across the industry."

Before joining Content Partners, Kram served as a Business Affairs Executive at William Morris Endeavor (WME). There, he structured negotiations on behalf of the agency's clients, managing deals for above-the-line talent, rights, content distribution, and cross-functional partnerships across film, television, and digital media. He previously held the role of Counsel, Business and Legal Affairs at DreamWorks Animation and began his career in litigation at Hogan Lovells. In addition to his corporate experience, Kram serves on the board at Huron Station Playhouse, a new theater for contemporary works in Los Angeles.

"I'm excited to join Content Partners at such a pivotal time in the company's growth," said Kram. "I look forward to working with their team to identify new opportunities and contribute to the company's continued success in acquiring and managing entertainment assets."

About Content Partners:

Content Partners is a Los Angeles-based investment company founded in 2006 by Steven Blume and Steven Kram, and is the worldwide leader in acquiring films, television programming, and related royalties. The company purchases such assets from investors, producers, writers, directors, actors, and musicians. Target acquisitions include film, television, and music assets that are generating cash flow and have long-term distribution deals with major studios, networks, publishers, and other distribution channels.

