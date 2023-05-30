Contentsquare Selects Ivalua to Digitize its Procure-to-Pay (P2P) Processes

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivalua, a global leader in spend management, today announced that Contentsquare, the global leader in digital experience analytics, has selected Ivalua and its implementation partner Cyrias to digitize its P2P operations.

Contentsquare's AI-powered platform provides insight into customer behaviors, feelings, and intent to help brands transform the way they do business, allowing them to build customer trust through customer experiences that are rooted in security, privacy, and accessibility. More than 1,000 leading brands use Contentsquare to power the customer experience on over 1 million websites worldwide. Contentsquare was founded in Paris and has 18 offices around the world, with more than 1,800 employees.

In a context of fast-paced growth, Contentsquare was looking for a flexible and scalable P2P solution allowing the company to better monitor its spend, manage the growing volume of transactions with vendors, and streamline the onboarding and deployment of new suppliers.

Contentsquare selected Ivalua's supplier risk and performance management (SRPM) and P2P solutions to streamline its P2P processes and improve operational efficiency by digitizing purchasing and invoicing operations.

Enabled by Ivalua, their strategic procurement approach will allow Contentsquare to digitize its current procurement operations, and future-proof the solution for the company's evolving requirements.

"Consolidating and digitalizing our processes with Ivalua's unified, yet highly-flexible platform will provide us greater visibility into our procurement activities enabling us to better manage our spend and forecast more accurately," said Nicolas Fritz, Chief Operating and People Officer at Contentsquare. "With its automation capabilities and insights into our spend, we will be able to make better informed strategic decisions, so that we can continue to focus on innovating as a business and serving our customers."

"The entire Cyrias team is proud and thrilled to bring its expertise to support Contentsquare's procurement and Account Payable transformational journey with the key objectives of fastening accounting closing, ensuring proper segregation of duty, and reinforcing control automation and productivity," said Xavier Thevenet, Partner and co-founder at Cyrias.

"Thanks to Ivalua's unmatched agility, our solution is well positioned not only to enable Contentsquare's procurement digitalization but also to support its ambitious development plans", said Dan Amzallag, Ivalua's Chief Operating Officer (COO). "We are delighted to begin this partnership with Contentsquare whose innovation-driven culture aligns with Ivalua."

About Ivalua

Ivalua is a leading provider of cloud-based Spend Management software. Our complete, unified platform empowers businesses to effectively manage all categories of spend and all suppliers, increasing profitability, improving ESG performance, lowering risk and improving employee productivity. We are trusted by hundreds of the world's most admired brands and recognized as a leader by Gartner and other analysts. Learn more at www.ivalua.com . Follow us at @Ivalua .

About Contentsquare

Contentsquare delivers the power to make the digital world more human. Its AI-powered platform provides rich and contextual insight into customer behaviors, feelings and intent — at every touchpoint in their journey — enabling businesses to build empathy and create lasting impact. The global leader in digital experience analytics, Contentsquare helps brands everywhere transform the way they do business, allowing them to take action at enterprise scale and build customer trust with security, privacy and accessibility. More than 1,000 leading brands use Contentsquare to grow their business, deliver more customer happiness and move with greater agility in a constantly changing world. Its insights power the customer experience on over 1 million websites worldwide. Founded in Paris and with offices around the world, Contentsquare has raised $810m in investment funding from leading investors, including Softbank, BlackRock and others. For more information, visit http://www.contentsquare.com .

About Cyrias

CYRIAS is a consultancy and implementation firm that assists French and international companies' Purchasing & Finance Departments in the implementation of the Ivalua platform. With dozens of projects deployed, CYRIAS consultants, all of whom come from the consulting, purchasing, and IT worlds, can support all phases of a digital transformation project in direct and/or indirect purchasing contexts. Cyrias' expertise is technical but also business, and they intervene on subjects such as: business scoping study, implementation of projects and evolutions, change management, application maintenance, upgrade support.

Media contacts:

Global Media Contact Corporate Communications

[email protected]





US & Canada Michael Gallo

[email protected]





Contentsquare

PR Media Contact

Gaétane Roche

[email protected]



SOURCE Ivalua