Ivalua Recognized as a Top Workplace with Multiple Wins at Comparably's Best Company Awards

Ivalua receives Best Company awards for Happiest Employees, Perks & Benefits, and Work-Life Balance

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivalua , a global leader in spend management, is proud to announce that it has been named a Best Place to Work in multiple categories by Comparably:

Happiest Employees

Best Company Perks & Benefits

Best Company Work-Life Balance

Ivalua employs approximately 1,000 people worldwide, all united by five core values that underpin the company's culture: Customer-centric, Collaboration, Results-oriented, Care for and Grow People, and Integrity. These latest wins further solidify Ivalua's position as an employer of choice, adding to several prestigious accolades including Best Global Culture, Best Outlook, and Best Company for Diversity.

The insights revealed by Comparably highlight once again Ivalua employees' appreciation for their company. In particular, 97% of respondents at Ivalua believe that their work environment is positive and 96% said the company's goals are clear they are personally invested in them. Here's what some employees shared with Comparably about their experience working at Ivalua: "These have been the best years of my career journey"; "Ivalua offered me opportunities I couldn't have anywhere else. My managers trust me and I trust them"; "Very employee-oriented culture with opportunities to learn and grow. There is never a dull moment at work"; "Open-mindedness, collaboration, great challenges to work on, stimulating and fast-moving environment."

"We are thrilled to be recognized by Comparably as one of the best companies to work for, based on our employees' feedback," said Annie Lelievre, Chief Human Resources Officer at Ivalua. "These achievements reflect our ongoing commitment to nurturing a positive work environment and a culture that values collaboration, growth, and innovation."

Methodology

Methodology: Comparably Awards are based on sentiment feedback from current employees who anonymously rated their employers on Comparably.com during a 12-month period (Aug. 19, 2023 through Aug. 19, 2024). Workers answered structured questions (yes/no, true/false, 1-10 scale, multiple-choice format) on different workplace topics. Each answer was given a numerical score and then compared to companies of similar size. For fairness and statistical significance, more weight was given to companies with more employee ratings relative to their size. The final data set was compiled from 20 million ratings across 70,000 companies. Visit Awards FAQ for more information.

Happiest Employees: Measures employee feedback on factors that contribute to happiness at work (positive environment, fair pay, great benefits, excitement about work & co-workers, investment in company goals, company pride, etc).

Best Perks & Benefits: Measures employee feedback on perks, paid time off, satisfaction with benefits, etc.

Best Work-Life Balance: Measures employee feedback on work-life balance, average hours worked per day, lunch breaks, time off, being burnt out, etc.

About Comparably

Comparably by ZoomInfo is a leading employee review and salary platform with 20 million anonymous employee ratings on 70,000 U.S. & Canadian-based companies. With the most comprehensive data on large and SMB organizations in nearly 20 workplace categories – based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, industry, location, and education – it's one of the most used SaaS platforms for employer branding and a trusted third party site for workplace culture and compensation. For more information on Comparably and its annual Best Places to Work series, visit comparably.com.

About Ivalua

Ivalua is a leading provider of cloud-based, AI-powered Spend Management software. Our unified Source-to-Pay platform empowers businesses to effectively manage all categories of spend and all suppliers, increasing profitability, improving sustainability, lowering risk and boosting employee productivity. We are trusted by hundreds of the world's most admired brands and recognized as a leader by Gartner and other analysts. Learn more at www.ivalua.com . Follow us on LinkedIn and X .

