Contentstack Acquires Lytics, the Leading Real-Time Customer Data Platform Powering Hyper-Personalization

Builds on the company's mission to create the most modern, Composable DXP; combining first party data with dynamic content to elevate brand experiences.

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Contentstack , the composable digital experience platform (DXP) leader, today announced its acquisition of Lytics, pioneer of the real-time customer data platform. The acquisition, which closed in December of 2024, brings comprehensive audience insights, content analytics and profile management to the Contentstack platform, unlocking real-time personalization for known and unknown users at scale. Major global brands including Kraft Heinz, Mondelez, Glassdoor, Universal Music Group, LiveNation, Clorox and Ancestry will join the Contentstack customer community.

The acquisition of Lytics distances Contentstack from pure-play headless CMS vendors who cannot deliver on the promise of activating customer data in real time for personalization. It also signals to the legacy suites that there is now a new breed of modern and composable DXP, one that puts the power of choice and agility in the hands of customers.

"We've been on a decade-plus long journey to build the world's best Composable DXP for brands – and data was the missing link," said Neha Sampat, founder and CEO of Contentstack. "Truly personalized digital experiences require a marriage of scalable content management and actionable first-party data, wherever it lives, operating in real time. This is why combining Contentstack and Lytics makes so much sense for brands who are building the world's best digital experiences."

In June of 2024, Contentstack paved the way for brands to deliver next-generation content personalization at scale with its native personalization engine combined with brand-aware, genAI-content creation and automation technology.

With the Lytics acquisition, Contentstack solves the actionable first-party data activation side of the equation. The technology gives brands:

Real-time engagement data and audience insights for both known and unknown visitors.

The ability to easily create audience profiles and segments out-of-the box.

A data activation layer that enables users to access and understand customer data and send it across preferred channels instantly.

"We have solved a major problem for brands – capturing, connecting and enriching first-party data and making it actionable," said James McDermott, founder and former CEO of Lytics and Contentstack's new Global Head of Data Products. "Ultimately, the vision is to turn data into meaningful digital experiences, but that requires access to content. With Contentstack, we're now delivering on that vision, with the world's best Composable DXP."

Lytics was co-founded in 2013 by McDermott and Aaron Raddon. The company is known as a pioneer of the CDP category and has been recognized by organizations including Adweek and Deloitte for its innovation. Its composable approach aligns with Contentstack's vision for the future of enterprises: flexible and modular technology that seamlessly grows and changes as the business evolves.

The Lytics acquisition creates a combined entity with over 500 customers and 500 employees. More information can be found here .

