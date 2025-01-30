Contentstack Recognized as a Visionary in 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Experience Platforms

Contentstack recognized for the first time in the report

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Contentstack , the composable digital experience platform (DXP) leader, today announced it has been recognized as a Visionary in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Experience Platforms (DXP). This is Contentstack's first-time recognition in the report.

The news comes just days after the company announced its acquisition of Lytics, a pioneer of the real-time customer data platform. The move fulfills Contentstack's vision of the modern, composable DXP by filling the missing piece that unlocks real-time personalization at scale: actionable, first-party data, wherever it lives.

For its customers, the Contentstack platform excels in personalization, brand-aware genAI, hosting, and customer support:

In 2024, Contentstack revealed premium capabilities that allow brands to deliver next-generation content personalization at scale. Customers can take advantage of its native personalization engine combined with brand-aware, genAI-content creation and automation technology. The Lytics acquisition builds on these capabilities.





Contentstack provides support for all three major cloud providers – Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, and Amazon Web Services – worldwide. With Launch, customers can also stand up digital experiences faster with front-end hosting.





Contentstack's Care Without Compromise program ensures cross-ve ndor support to its customers, among many other resources and support that contribute to its best-in-class retention rates.

"Since 2018, we've been on a journey to help enterprises create the world's best digital experiences through modern, composable technology," said Neha Sampat, founder and CEO of Contentstack. "We believe our first-time recognition in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Platforms as a Visionary demonstrates that composable is a powerful choice for brands seeking a future-ready digital experience platform. Now, with our acquisition of real-time CDP Lytics, we believe we're bringing even more value to the market and our customers."

Read more in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Experience Platforms (DXP) here.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Platforms, 28 January 2025, JohnField, et.al.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Contentstack

Contentstack is the creator of the Headless CMS and the Composable Digital Experience Platform (DXP) category leader. Iconic brands around the world such as Alaska Airlines, ASICS, Burberry, Mattel, Mitsubishi, and Walmart invest in Contentstack to rise above the noise in today's crowded and competitive digital markets and gain their unique Experience Edge.

Contentstack and its employees are dedicated to the customers and communities they serve. The company is recognized for its unmatched customer care and tradition of giving back globally through the Contentstack Cares program, including proud support of Pledge 1% and Girls Who Code .

Learn more at http://www.contentstack.com .

