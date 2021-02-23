Contentstack Named a Strong Performer in Agile Content Management Systems by Independent Research Firm

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Contentstack , the leading Content Experience Platform (CXP), today announced that Forrester Research named Contentstack as a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Agile Content Management Systems (CMSes), Q1 2021 .

A new entrant to the Forrester Wave, Contentstack "excels with the strongest channel support in this evaluation," according to the report. The report also notes Contentstack offers "superior support in decoupled delivery from its headless roots and experience management capabilities to deliver content to omnichannel endpoints."

"This recognition is incredibly exciting for all of us at Contentstack. We believe our position illustrates our ability to embrace early and deliver on a major shift in the market. Enterprises increasingly need to create and deliver individualized experiences to a growing number of channels and devices. Over the last two years alone we've amassed more than 100 enterprise customers that trust us with their critical content infrastructure," said Neha Sampat, founder and CEO of Contentstack. "I am so proud of how much our team has achieved in a short amount of time. Being named a strong performer in The Forrester Wave™: Agile Content Management Systems is, in our opinion, meaningful validation for our hard work and tireless efforts to dream bigger, and create more value for our customers."

This recognition comes on the heels of an incredible year of growth for the company. After closing a $31.5 million Series A led by Insight Partners – arguably one of largest initial rounds raised by a female CEO – Contentstack shattered its previous year's revenue and growth numbers. In 2020, Contentstack doubled its user base and now serves more than one billion API calls daily for the world's leading brands, representing 10X year-over-year growth of digital content powered by Contentstack.

Contentstack's intuitive and powerful CMS enables business users to deliver, connect and individualize communication with customers when and where it matters to them. With Contentstack, content creators are free to work at the speed of their imagination. Content is created across the organization, and directly reaches customers across new and emerging platforms.

Now more than ever, mastering omnichannel experience is a key priority for any enterprise organization. According to Forrester , the pandemic changed everything. "Companies that had laid the foundations of cloud and agility and strategic partnerships were ready to respond with digital solutions. Last year, 85 percent of firms viewed digital as nice to have. In 2020, every company learned that digital is critical to customer and business success."

"Our customers do not sit in front of a computer all day -- they are most often found working in piping hot kitchens at all hours of the day, struggling to navigate the changing world driven by rapidly evolving technology. With Contentstack's powerful Content Experience Platform, our customers can easily order our baking mixes, baking ingredients, and ready-to-finish products via their mobile, tablet and desktop devices, whenever they wish to do so," said Gireesh Sahukar, Vice President of Digital, Dawn Foods Global. "Contentstack's intuitive UI allows our content managers to publish new content and make edits to existing inventory without intervention from our development team. Our customers benefit from a personalized digital experience."

Contentstack enables business users to distribute content anywhere. Its intuitive interface is optimized for no-code and low-code business users. Content and graphics are delivered and presented according to each mobile form factor, enabling users superior omnichannel support. Enterprise-grade and cloud-native, Contentstack offers the scalability required to provide instant access to content anywhere in the world, with guaranteed performance via the most advanced CDN available today.

The Forrester Wave™ is a data-driven evaluation of software, hardware and services markets, used to inform buying decisions. For this report, Forrester performed a 26-criteria evaluation to identify the most significant providers to research, analyze and evaluate, with 15 vendors being scored on current offering, strategy and market presence.

The full report can be downloaded here .

