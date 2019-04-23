Contentstack Recognized as an April 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Web Content Management

SAN FRANCISCO, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Contentstack , the leading Content Experience Platform, today announced it has been named an April 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Web Content Management. Gartner defines web content management (WCM) as the process of controlling the content to be consumed over one or more online channels through the use of a specific management solutions based on a core repository. These solutions may be procured as commercial products, open-source tools, cloud services or hosted services.

The functionality of WCM solutions goes beyond means of simply publishing webpages. It also includes content creation functions, repositories that organize and provide metadata about content, library services, website management features and a high degree of capabilities such as real-time personalization of visitor interactions.

Contentstack's content management system (CMS) currently enjoys a 4.8 star overall rating out of a possible 5 from 57 reviews on the Peer Insights platform , as of April 19, 2019. Several reviews called out "A Great Feature Rich Product That Is Easy To Implement," "They have supported us from the very beginning," and "Introduced a number of new features aligned to their road-map and met every single date, which gave us a lot of confidence we had made the right decision." One customer from a large real estate company claimed that Contentstack slashed "five hours of work down to five minutes."

A C-level executive representing a $10+ billion financial services company lauded Contentstack as "the clear team favorite CMS." The reviewer continued to say "we've tried a lot of CMSs and this has been by far the easiest to integrate with our product. It was a no-brainer for switching to Contentstack for an internal website. Having many editors review/make changes to content was a lot harder on other CMSs we used before, and everyone on our team quickly fell in love with Contentstack when we switched earlier this year. Would HIGHLY recommend!"

"As a customer-centric organization, we are grateful to our customers for providing such positive feedback to us and the Gartner community," said Matthew Baier, Chief Operating Officer for Contentstack. "We believe that we have an enterprise-grade CMS product unlike any other on the market today, which is supported by outstanding customer service. Not one to rest on our laurels, we continue to deliver new features that enable our customers to unlock maximum value from their content, at the speed and scale needed to compete in business today."

Contentstack prides itself on full transparency with its customers through a proven and effective customer success practice. A director of digital marketing in the finance industry wrote "I would say that you can believe what the Contentstack team tells you: They shoot straight. If there is something they don't do, they will tell you. If they tell you something is coming down the pike you can have confidence that is the case."

About Peer Insights

Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 215,000 verified reviews in more than 340 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home .

Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

About Contentstack

Contentstack ™ combines the best of Content Management System (CMS) and Digital Experience Platform (DXP) technology. It enables enterprises to manage content across all digital channels and create inimitable digital experiences. Contentstack pioneered the headless CMS category and combines content infrastructure with the industry's #1 integration capabilities to deliver a best-in-class Content Experience Platform (CXP). Renowned for earning the highest customer satisfaction in the industry, Contentstack has been recognized as the leading innovator in the Dynamic Experience Management category. The Contentstack platform was designed from the ground up for large-scale, complex, and mission-critical deployments. It is the preferred API-first CMS for SAP customers. Learn more at www.contentstack.com .

