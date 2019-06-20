Contentstack Recognized by SIIA as Best Content Management Platform

SAN FRANCISCO and WASHINGTON, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Contentstack has been named the best Content Management Platform of 2019 as part of the annual SIIA CODiE Awards. The prestigious CODiE Awards recognize the companies producing the most innovative businesses technology products across the country, and around the world.

"We pride ourselves on delivering the best Content Management Platform for our customers across the globe," said Neha Sampat, chief executive officer at Contentstack. "At a time when the industry is evolving quicker than ever, it is an honor to have received this recognition from our peers in the software industry. With new tools and techniques emerging at an unprecedented rate, this award validates that our headless CMS serves as the ideal content hub for organizations delivering omnichannel, personalized digital experiences."

The company also received validation from its customers with recognition as an April 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customer's Choice for Web Content Management (WCM) .

"The CODiE Awards have long recognized the most innovative high-impact products in the market and the 2019 winners continue this grand tradition," said Jeff Joseph, SIIA President. "We are thrilled to spotlight these exciting products and the power they have to revolutionize how we do business. Congratulations to all our honorees."

The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, announced the full slate of CODiE winners during a special Award Ceremony in San Francisco on June 12.

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-reviewed awards program. The first-round review of all nominees is conducted by software and business technology experts with considerable industry expertise, including members of the industry, analysts, media, bloggers, bankers, and investors. The scores from the expert judge review determine the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners. 44 awards were given this year for products and services deployed specifically for B2B software, information and media companies, including the all new Best Overall Business Technology Product, awarded to the product with the highest scores of both rounds of judging. 10 awards were given as part of the Company CODiE Awards, which recognize outstanding individuals, companies, and teams.

More information about the Awards is available at: siia.net/CODiE . Details about the winning products can be found at http://www.siia.net/codie/2019-Winners

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE .

About Contentstack

Contentstack ™ combines the best of Content Management System (CMS) and Digital Experience Platform (DXP) technology. It enables enterprises to manage content across all digital channels and create inimitable digital experiences. Contentstack pioneered the headless CMS category and combines content infrastructure with the industry's #1 integration capabilities to deliver a best-in-class Content Experience Platform (CXP). Renowned for earning the highest customer satisfaction in the industry, Contentstack has been recognized as the leading innovator in the Dynamic Experience Management category. The Contentstack platform was designed from the ground up for large-scale, complex, and mission-critical deployments. It is the preferred API-first CMS for SAP customers. Learn more at www.contentstack.com .

