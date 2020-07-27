Contentstack Wins Four 2020 Comparably Best Places to Work Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Contentstack , the leading Content Experience Platform, today announced it was named in four of the 2020 Comparably Best Places to Work Awards . Neha Sampat was named a Best CEO for Diversity (#11) and a Best CEO for Women (#3), in the small to mid-sized business category. Contentstack was recognized for Best Leadership Team (#10) and Best Companies for Professional Development (#4), in the small to mid-sized business category. Comparably determined these rankings by analyzing anonymous survey feedback from employees working across 60,000 U.S. companies large and small.

Recently interviewed for the SaaStr podcast , Sampat is passionate about inclusivity and living her values. Under her leadership, Contentstack has thrived by combining the spirit of a startup with the gravitas of an established business and experienced leadership team.

"It is humbling to be honored by these awards and in the company of industry titans like Satya Nadella, Tim Cook and Sundar Pichai," said Sampat. "We consider ourselves more than just colleagues at Contentstack, we are a tribe where we celebrate diversity and inclusivity while focusing on the care of the customers and communities we serve. It is gratifying to know that being intentionally mindful of our culture and committed to our values is recognized by our employees."

The Best Leadership Teams ranking is based solely on the sentiment ratings of their top leaders. The list is segmented by Top 50 large companies (more than 500 employees) and Top 50 small/mid-size businesses (less than 500 employees). The Best Companies for Professional Development ranking represents the highest-ranked companies for professional development from employees who anonymously rated their career growth opportunities. The ranked list is segmented into: Top 50 large companies (more than 500 employees) and Top 50 small/mid-size companies (less than 500 employees).

The Best CEOs for Diversity and Best CEOs for Women rankings are based solely on sentiment ratings given by these employees, from how they rate their CEOs to other workplace culture factors that inspire trust in their employers. The Best CEOs for Diversity list is segmented by Top 25 CEOs of large companies (more than 500 employees) and Top 25 CEOs of small/mid-size businesses (less than 500 employees). Every CEO on the list is rated the most favorably among employees of color, and among the Top 5% of all CEOs from similar-size companies on Comparably.com. The Best CEOs for Women list is segmented by Top 50 CEOs of large companies (more than 500 employees) and Top 50 CEOs of small/mid-size businesses (less than 500 employees). Every CEO on the list is in the Top 5% of all CEOs rated by female employees.

Follow Contentstack

Blog: https://www.contentstack.com/blog

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/contentstack

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Contentstack

About Contentstack

Contentstack ™ combines the best of Content Management System (CMS) and Digital Experience Platform (DXP) technology. It enables enterprises to manage content across all digital channels and create inimitable digital experiences. Contentstack pioneered the headless CMS category and combines content infrastructure with the industry's #1 integration capabilities to deliver a best-in-class Content Experience Platform (CXP). Renowned for earning the highest customer satisfaction in the industry, Contentstack has been recognized as the leading innovator in the Dynamic Experience Management category. The Contentstack platform was designed from the ground up for large-scale, complex, and mission-critical deployments. It is the preferred API-first CMS for SAP customers. For more information, visit http://www.contentstack.com .

Media Contact:

Cathy Summers

Summers PR

[email protected]

415-483-0480

SOURCE Contentstack

Related Links

http://www.contentstack.com

