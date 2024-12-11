Conterra Networks Sells Fiber Assets in Northern and Central New Mexico

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Conterra Networks has announced the sale of its fiber assets in Santa Fe, Rio Rancho, and Los Lunas, New Mexico, to Ezee Fiber, a provider of fiber-to-the-home services.

To maximize the value of its excess fiber assets, Conterra Networks is working with service providers like Ezee Fiber. Through these types of transactions, Conterra Networks continues to support its long-term growth strategy by reinvesting the proceeds back into its business, specifically for network densification and enhancing service offerings. Additionally, Ezee Fiber will expand residential broadband access in Northern and Central New Mexico.

"We're excited to work with Ezee Fiber to maximize the potential of our fiber assets. Together, we are driving the growth of high-speed bandwidth in these communities. This initiative plays a crucial role in enabling us to reinvest in our markets and better serve the evolving needs of our customers," said Craig Gunderson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Conterra Networks.

"The acquisition enables Ezee Fiber to significantly accelerate our Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) network deployment in New Mexico, addressing the large and growing consumer demand for high-speed fiber internet service from local, customer-first companies like Ezee Fiber," says Matt Marino, Chief Executive Officer of Ezee Fiber.

Conterra Networks is committed to actively partnering with other fiber providers, leasing its networks, and selling dark fiber across its service areas.

