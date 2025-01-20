CONTEST INVITES TEENS TO SUBMIT IDEAS FOR VIDEO ABOUT DRIVERS SHARING THE ROAD SAFELY

National Road Safety Foundation's Drive2Life PSA Contest Offers $2,000 Prize, Expenses-paid Trip to NY to Work with Emmy-Winning Producer to Create TV Ad that will Air Nationally

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Road Safety Foundation (NRSF) is launching its 16th annual Drive2Life PSA Contest, inviting teens nationwide to submit their ideas for a TV public service announcement. This year, the focus is on safely sharing the road…with other cars, trucks, motorcycles, bicycles, e-bikes and scooters, and pedestrians.

NRSF is working again with the American Driver & Traffic Safety Education Association (ADTSEA) to create a complete teaching program for classroom use to support language arts, health, media and communication lessons. It can easily be incorporated into activities by school clubs.

The winner will receive $2,000 prize and an expenses-paid trip to New York to work with an Emmy Award-winning producer to turn his or her idea into a PSA that will air nationwide on more than 170 TV stations on the nationally-syndicated program "Teen Kids News" next May during Global Youth Traffic Safety Month. In addition, two runners-up will each receive $500, and the teachers of the winner and runners-up will each receive a $100 gift card.

The contest opens on Jan. 20, and all entries must be received by March 21, 2025. Entries will be judged by NRSF staff and a blue-ribbon panel of driver education teachers from ADTSEA.

"Drivers share the road with other cars, trucks, motorcycles, bicycles, e-bikes and scooters, and pedestrians, and all have a right to travel safely," said Michelle Anderson of the National Road Safety Foundation. "We believe creative messages from young people about sharing the road can make a difference on our roads and highways."

Information, entry form, prize details and last year's winning video are available by visiting www.nrsf.org/contests/drive2life. The site also includes free curriculum materials that teachers and parents can use to talk with teens about safely sharing the road.

The National Road Safety Foundation, a non-profit organization, has for more than 60 years created driver education and safe driving programs for free distribution to teachers, police, traffic safety agencies, youth advocacy groups and others. NRSF has programs on distracted driving, speed and aggression, impaired driving, drowsy driving and other traffic safety issues. NRSF also sponsors national contests for teens in partnership with SADD and FCCLA and has regional contests partnering with auto shows in Chicago and Detroit. Free materials and videos are at www.nrsf.org

Media Contact: David Reich

(914) 325-9997

[email protected]

SOURCE The National Road Safety Foundation