Context Labs Announces Mark McDivitt to Join as Chief Operating Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Context Labs today announced that Mark McDivitt, a leading expert on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) and financial markets, has joined the team as Chief Operating Officer.

Mark comes to the company from State Street Corporation, where he spent the last decade of his career, demonstrating global thought leadership in ESG, culminating in his tenure as global head of ESG at State Street, where he focused on data analytics and carbon trading. Prior to that, Mark served as the head of ESG Solutions for State Street Global Exchange and Managing Director of US Hedge Fund Sales. Mark also served on the advisory boards of Greentown Labs, CECP's Strategic Investor Initiative, Self Help Africa and was a SASB Alliance member and remains an active Fellow of the Aspen Institute's Business and Society program.

Before joining State Street in 2010, Mark was Founder and President of CarbonCCY Management executing environmental attributes on behalf of renewable energy infrastructure companies. Mark began his career with Fuji Bank in Tokyo, Japan trading interest rate swaps followed by fifteen years with Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank in Tokyo, Singapore and London as Head of Hedge Fund Sales. In addition, he held an eight-year term with AIG and CS in Hedge Fund FX & Derivative Sales.

Context Labs Founder and CEO, Dan Harple, stated, "Mark brings a wealth of financial markets experience to the Context Labs/Spherical|Analytics team. His leadership, guidance and passion for ESG will help drive the evolution of our Immutably™ Data Fabric platform, providing a new higher-trust/higher resolution for ESG. His deep understanding of the need for ESG in financial markets will accelerate the competitive differentiation of our AI and machine learning-enabled Asset Grade Data, Analytics, and ESG signal. We couldn't be more excited about adding a leader and expert of Mark's caliber to our growing team."

"Understanding ESG is like learning a new language; a narrative derived from the evolution of disclosure seeking greater transparency into the value drivers of a company. It's all about the Data; the provenance and veracity of that data, to be able to quantify risk and generate quantifiable insights. Context Labs/Spherical|Analytics is transforming ESG into a real-time quantitative AI-driven signal, based on Asset Grade Data, a journey that I am thrilled to be joining. This team is moving the needle on 'Measurement' to better 'Monitor and Manage' the environmental and societal challenges that we face today," according to Mark.

Context Labs provides solutions for customers who demand trusted provenance in their data, tracked veracity through the data's supply chain of use, and a requirement for trusted insights. Its purpose is to provide the world's trusted data fabric platform for asset grade data, using its Immutably™ Data Fabric platform, deploying machine learning, and AI-driven asset grade analytics, for context-driven insights. With its subsidiary company, Spherical|Analytics, it is dedicated to sourcing, organizing, and contextualizing the world's ESG information, enabling data to become trusted, shared, and utilized as asset grade data (AGD) to provide insights and solutions through asset grade analytics (AGA) that informs markets.

