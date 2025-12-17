Context Labs recognized by Gartner ® in the 2025 Market Guide for Carbon Accounting and Management Software

We believe this recognition reflects rising demand for trusted, verifiable emissions data across global supply chains

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Context Labs, a leading provider of enterprise-grade carbon management and emissions intelligence solutions, announced that it has been named as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner Market Guide for Carbon Accounting and Management Software (November 2025). The report highlights Context Labs' AI-enabled DaaS™ platform among a select group of providers supporting organizations in meeting regulatory and market-driven decarbonization requirements.

Context Labs provides the digital infrastructure to power emissions accountability, offering a secure, scalable system for transforming raw emissions data into traceable, decision-ready insights.

We believe, this recognition builds on prior Gartner coverage of the company's role in enabling trusted carbon reporting, data integrity, and verifiable climate analytics. It follows earlier inclusion in Gartner Hype Cycles and Market Guides for capabilities including digital twin support, traceability, and scalable emissions workflows.

"To us, this recognition underscores the accelerating need for emissions data that is fully provenanced, verifiable, and trusted by enterprises and regulators alike," said Dan Harple, Founder and CEO of Context Labs. "As organizations move from basic reporting to data-driven decision-making, they require digital infrastructure built for verification, scale, and transparency. We believe the Gartner perspective validates our commitment to delivering defensible, audit‑ready insights rooted in trusted data."

Gartner Market Guide – Carbon Accounting and Management Software

The Market Guide notes that organizations are under pressure to improve emissions measurement maturity and to select solutions that enable credible reporting and actionable decarbonization across Scope 1, 2, and key Scope 3 categories.

Context Labs' platform meets these needs through its AI-enabled context-aware architecture, which integrates semantic graph modeling, trusted data ingestion, and knowledge-augmented analytics to deliver auditable and repeatable emissions workflows.

The platform brings together data from operational systems, sensors, regulatory disclosures, and partner sources—organizing it with semantic context so technical and non-technical users alike can explore and trust the data. This accessible, provenance-rich foundation supports traceable, auditable insights for reporting, benchmarking, and advanced emissions use cases like lifecycle analysis and trace-and-claim.

Find a link to the Gartner 2025 Market Guide for Carbon Accounting and Management Software here.

About Gartner Market Guide

Market Guide for Carbon Accounting and Management Software, Lillian Oyen-Ustad, Kevin Lawrence, Aapo Markkanen, Miguel Cossio, Chet Geschickter, 27 October 2025.

Gartner is a trademark or Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

About Context Labs

Context Labs is dedicated to sourcing, organizing, and contextualizing the world's climate information, built on its Context AI platform. The company enables data to become trusted, shared, and utilized as Asset Grade Data (AGD™), providing insights and solutions to inform markets. Context Labs' mission is to provide the world's trusted AI-enabled data fabric platform, deploying machine learning, artificial intelligence, and cryptographic blockchain technologies for context-driven insights. The company was formed out of MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) research and is comprised of a leadership team that has been instrumental in the at-scale growth of the Internet. With offices in Amsterdam, Cambridge, Mass., and Houston, learn more at www.contextlabs.com.

