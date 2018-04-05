Contigo Introduces Fashion-Forward Stainless Steel Couture Collection Water Bottle

The Couture Collection is ideal for the fashion focused, on-the-go consumer seeking a stylish product to keep beverages cold or hot. With eight different color choices, a leak-proof stainless steel cap, a removable spout for easy cleaning, and a well-positioned carry handle, this product delivers optimum performance and style.

"The Couture Collection is a product line we have been looking forward to sharing with our consumers," said Julie Hibbard, director, brand marketing of Contigo. "With the weather getting warmer, we are excited to introduce this beautiful new water bottle with THERMALOCK technology to Contigo's diverse and innovative beverageware portfolio."

The Contigo Couture Collection features:

THERMALOCK™ double-wall vacuum – insulted stainless steel – keeping drinks cold for up to 24 hours or hot for up to 10 hours

Leak proof when the lid is completely closed

Premium, full body graphics

Stainless steel cap

Wide mouth for comfortable drinking with optimal water flow

Spout unscrews from the body for easy cleaning and adding ice cubes

Comfortable soft-touch carry handle for easy transport

BPA-free

Hand-wash only

Available in 20 ounces

The Couture Collection is available in a variety of colors including – Carbon, Desert Marble, Marble Paint, Oyster, Textured Glass, Twilight Shell, Weathered Copper and White Marble. Contigo's Couture Water Bottle is now available at Target and will be hitting other major retail locations nationwide in April at a suggested retail price of $19.99.

