First-of-its-kind jogging stroller easily transitions from jogger to aerodynamic bike trailer for even more adventures as a family

ATLANTA, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Baby Jogger announces the launch of the City Prix™ Jogger x Bike Trailer, an innovative, stroller-first design that effortlessly transitions from a jogging stroller to a sleek bike trailer in minutes. Engineered to cover 90 miles and conquer eight different terrains, the City Prix™ ensures a smooth, reliable ride for the whole family for all on and off-road adventures. The jogging stroller offers a dynamic solution for active parents eager to embrace life to the fullest while sharing exciting experiences with their children.

Baby Jogger® Launches City Prix™ Jogger x Bike Trailer Designed for Ultimate Family Outdoor Experiences

"At Baby Jogger, our mission is to create products that combine sleek design with functionality, catering to families' adventurous lifestyles," said Kerry Strzelecki, Global Vice President of Newell Brands. "The City Prix™ Jogger x Bike Trailer is a groundbreaking stroller that seamlessly adapts to every adventure, so parents can share their favorite moments with their children and discover the world together."

Tested and proven to withstand the rigors of off-roading, the City Prix™ empowers parents to include their baby in all their outdoor activities. Available in the striking Ambition Black, the City Prix™ boasts a range of features that parents will adore, including:

Removable backpack with pockets and large storage basket so parents can store it without stress.

Magnetic basket wheel storage for trailer mode and a drainage hole in the basket for wet days.

Canopy that can withstand up to 50+ UV and is made with one peek-a-boo window.

Soft fabrics and recycled materials.

The bundle includes a rain shield, sun shield, and bug shield, ready for all climates and adventures.

The City Prix™ Jogger (MSRP: $699.99) and the Bike Trailer (MSRP: $129.99) can be purchased individually or as a bundled set with weather and bug/sun shields (MSRP: $999). Available now at BabyJogger.com, Target and Babylist and on Amazon starting next month.

For more details on the City Prix™ Jogger x Bike Trailer, please follow @babyjogger on Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook. For proper use, please refer to the safety instructions and manuals included within the packaging.

About Baby Jogger

Baby Jogger products are crafted for active parents who want to share their adventures with their children. Since creating the very first jogging stroller in 1984, Baby Jogger has expanded beyond joggers and created baby gear to feed every passion and lifestyle – strollers for travel or off-road adventures, lightweight car seats and slim highchairs to simplify city living. Baby Jogger supports parents and kids living life to the fullest, cultivating curiosity, taking on new adventures and rounding the corner to their dreams. Baby Jogger is owned by Newell Brands, a leading global consumer goods company.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, Sharpie®, Graco®, Coleman®, Rubbermaid Commercial Products®, Yankee Candle®, Paper Mate®, FoodSaver®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Elmer's®, Oster®, NUK®, Spontex® and Campingaz®. Newell Brands is focused on delighting consumers by lighting up everyday moments.

This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company's website, www.newellbrands.com.

