Continental Senior Communities Expands Tenera Care Partnership Following Breakthrough Success at Dublin Glenn

Dublin Glenn memory care community sees 50% reduction in overnight falls while improving visibility into resident care and evolving clinical needs

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Continental Senior Communities announced plans to expand Tenera Care across additional communities following transformative results at its Dublin Glenn memory care community, where the organization has significantly enhanced resident safety, proactive care delivery and operational insight through Tenera's real-time location system (RTLS).

After deploying Tenera Care at Dublin Glenn, Continental gained real-time visibility into resident movement, behavioral patterns and care delivery. The platform's person-centered geofencing and highly precise indoor positioning technology have enabled care teams to proactively support residents while preserving independence, dignity and quality of life.

"After the phenomenal success we experienced at Dublin Glenn, expanding Tenera Care to more Continental communities became an easy decision," said Barmi Akbar, Chief Executive Officer of Continental Senior Communities. "The system has transformed how our teams operate. We now have real-time insight into everything happening across the community — where residents are, how care is being delivered and how resident needs evolve over time. Most importantly, it has helped us create a safer environment while continuing to support resident independence and quality of life."

One of the most impactful outcomes Continental has seen has been a significant reduction in falls. By utilizing geofencing technology around residents' beds, care teams receive real-time alerts when residents begin getting out of bed, especially during overnight hours. This allows staff to respond quickly and assist residents before a fall occurs.

"Overnight falls have decreased by nearly 50% month over month," said Akbar. "The ability for our team members to intervene proactively has been a game changer for both resident safety and peace of mind for families."

Beyond resident safety, the platform provides deeper visibility into resident engagement, behavioral patterns and evolving care needs. Particularly for individuals living with cognitive impairment who may be unable to effectively communicate discomfort, pain or unmet needs, Tenera's actionable insights help care teams detect subtle changes in resident behavior earlier, enabling early interventions and proactive care.

"The future of senior living depends on transforming location data into actionable intelligence that helps communities operate more proactively, efficiently and safely," said Stephen Fitzgerald, CEO, Tenera Care. "Solving these challenges requires more than technology alone. It takes forward-thinking operators willing to embrace innovation and rethink how care is delivered. Partnering with technology-forward organizations like Continental Senior Communities is the first step in making that future a reality."

Following the success at Dublin Glenn, Continental plans to expand Tenera Care into its Cherry Blossom and Red Cedar communities as part of its continued investment in technology-driven resident safety and proactive care.

To see Tenera Care's RTLS platform in action, visit Booth 1127 at the Senior Living Executive Conference 2026, taking place May 18–20 in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Tenera Care:

Tenera Care is a leading real-time location platform for senior living. Since 2016, Tenera has delivered industry-leading location accuracy down to 4 inches, helping communities improve visibility into resident safety, staff support and care delivery. Communities using Tenera have reduced falls by 55%, improved resident safety by 80%, and reduced escalated behavioral interactions by 77%. Tenera empowers senior living operators with actionable, data-driven insights that enable safer, more proactive care.

Media Contact:

Joel D'Eon

VP, Growth & Customer Success

Tenera Care

954-248-7579

[email protected]

SOURCE Tenera Care