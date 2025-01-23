Continu Further Strengthens Board of Directors with the Appointment of Dr. Keith D. Dorsey

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Continu, the award-winning learning platform for Customer, Partner, and Employee training, announces that Dr. Keith D. Dorsey joins the company as an independent board member.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Dorsey to the Continu board," said Scott Burgess, Chief Executive Officer of Continu. "Dr. Dorsey's expertise in governance and strategic growth will play a pivotal role in shaping our future. Together, we are poised to achieve great things, and our vision for the future has never been brighter."

This appointment underscores Continu's commitment to scaling its leadership and operational capabilities in alignment with its strategic objectives. By bringing on industry-leading talent, Continu is poised to continue delivering transformative learning experiences for mid-to-large-scale organizations.

Dr. Dorsey is an executive advisor, author, and active board member with a wealth of experience in governance and strategic growth for private and public companies. Dr. Dorsey is a National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) Certified Director and an honoree of the 2023 NACD Directorship 100™, an annual recognition of leading corporate directors and corporate governance experts who impact boardroom practices and performance.

In addition to his active corporate board experience, Dr. Dorsey has over 25 years of sales leadership experience in the Human Capital Management industry, including Alight Solutions (formerly Aon Hewitt and Hewitt Associates), a $2.3B leading provider of human capital solutions, where he served as the EVP, Global Head of Sales responsible for the overall sales growth strategy and execution. Before joining Hewitt Associates, he was a Zone Sales Manager with Paychex, Inc., a Fortune 1000 payroll and HR outsourcing company, in their Human Resource Service Division.

"Continu's commitment to being as agile as this dynamic business environment requires; both internally and externally, resonates deeply with me," said Dr. Dorsey. "I look forward to adding value via my human and social capital."

Continu is the top-rated LMS designed to centralize learning initiatives, boost retention, and improve training ROI in mid-market and Enterprise businesses. With advanced AI-powered features and an intuitive user interface, Continu delivers seamless learning solutions for organizations. The platform has earned a 96% customer satisfaction rating and is trusted by notable clients, including GoPro, Instacart, and Snapchat.

