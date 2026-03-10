Continual Engine Expands PREP into Enterprise Accessibility Platform Ahead of ADA Title II Enforcement - Brand New APIs and PDF-to-HTML Output

AUSTIN, Texas, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As ADA Title II compliance deadlines approach and organizations confront rapidly growing volumes of digital content, accessibility is shifting from a reactive compliance activity to a core operational requirement. Today, Continual Engine announced the expansion of its award-winning PREP platform into a full-suite enterprise accessibility solution, introducing Auto-Tag APIs, Accessibility Checker API, Audit API, PDF-to-HTML output, and deep integrations with leading learning, content, and government platforms.

Across higher education, public sector agencies, and enterprise organizations, accessibility workflows remain fragmented - relying on manual remediation, disconnected tools, and post-publication fixes that create compliance risk and operational bottlenecks. Continual Engine 's expanded PREP platform embeds accessibility directly into document creation and publishing pipelines, enabling organizations to produce compliant content before it reaches users.

The platform's Auto-Tag APIs allow organizations to automatically generate structured documents aligned with WCAG and PDF/UA standards at scale, reducing manual tagging effort and accelerating publishing timelines. Complementing this capability, the Accessibility Checker API provides continuous validation through actionable compliance reporting, helping teams identify and resolve accessibility issues prior to distribution. In addition, the Audit API automatically identifies and evaluates PDFs hosted across websites for accessibility - delivering document-level compliance findings, without requiring manual downloads or uploads.

PREP's newly introduced PDF-to-HTML output capability transforms static PDFs into responsive, accessible HTML experiences, immediately making content accessible in a frictionless manner. This enables organizations to deliver a first-cut accessible experience while longer-term accessibility infrastructure and modernization initiatives are underway—allowing compliance progress without waiting for full system transformation.

Rather than requiring teams to adopt new tools, PREP integrates directly with platforms where content already lives, including Canvas, D2L Brightspace, CivicPlus, Wagtail, and other enterprise systems. Through a zero-touch workflow model, documents can be automatically routed, structured, validated, and returned within existing operational environments.

For large-scale and repeatable document workflows, PREP's template feature enables fully automated tagging for similarly structured content, while AI-enhanced OCR supports scanned documents, multilingual documents - including right-to-left languages - and complex STEM content.

Thousands of organizations across higher education, government, and enterprise sectors already rely on PREP to automate accessibility workflows at scale - reducing remediation time by up to 60%, lowering costs by up to 80%, and enabling up to 10x throughput without expanding headcount - while supporting compliance initiatives ahead of evolving ADA Title II requirements.

"As organizations transition toward ADA Title II readiness, many are adopting phased accessibility strategies," said Mousumi Kapoor , CEO of Continual Engine, "that deliver immediate user access while building long-term accessible infrastructure - an approach PREP is designed to support end to end."

With this expansion, Continual Engine positions PREP as an enterprise accessibility platform designed to support continuous compliance, scalable content operations, and evolving regulatory expectations worldwide.

