Lynn University Adopts PREP to Accelerate Digital Accessibility Ahead of ADA Title II Deadline

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In anticipation of the April 2026 ADA Title II digital accessibility deadline, higher education institutions nationwide are racing to make course materials accessible for all learners. To meet this challenge efficiently, Lynn University has adopted Continual Engine's PREP, an AI-powered document remediation platform that transforms how universities make digital content accessible - faster, smarter, and at scale.

PREP (PDF & Document Remediation Platform) uses advanced artificial intelligence to automatically tag and remediate PDFs, lecture slides, and complex STEM content - including tables, equations, and chemical notations - with over 90% automation accuracy. This enables Lynn University to remediate thousands of documents in a fraction of the time, ensuring compliance with ADA Title II, Section 508, WCAG, and PDF/UA standards.

"Lynn University is proud that the textbooks used in The Dialogues, our core curriculum, are written by our own faculty. By using PREP, an accessibility remediation software, we can transform these textbooks into fully accessible digital materials, ensuring every student has equitable access to course content. PREP has also streamlined our remediation process, making it faster and easier for our team to deliver high-quality, accessible resources to all learners," said JéVaughn Lancaster, Ed.D, Director of Instructional Design and Technology at Lynn University

"PREP empowers institutions like Lynn University to turn accessibility from a compliance burden into an opportunity for inclusion," said Mousumi Kapoor , CEO of Continual Engine. "Our AI and expert-led approach helps educators create equitable digital experiences for every student while dramatically reducing the time and cost required to do so."

How Lynn University Is Using PREP

Through PREP's intuitive interface, the instructional design and library teams can bulk remediate multiple files simultaneously - including complex tables, forms, and charts - while built-in screen reader previews help verify the reading experience before publishing. PREP's dual workflow model gives the university the flexibility to remediate content internally or partner with Continual Engine's accessibility experts for complex projects.

Additionally, PREP's LMS integration capabilities allow institutions to embed remediation directly within learning management systems, ensuring a seamless process from course creation to delivery.

Driving Scalable Accessibility Across Higher Education

Lynn University's adoption of PREP reflects a growing movement across higher education to find cost-effective, scalable solutions that ensure digital inclusion without overloading IT or faculty teams. By combining automation with human oversight, PREP helps universities meet compliance mandates while fostering a more inclusive academic environment.

Continual Engine is an award-winning artificial intelligence (AI) company revolutionizing digital accessibility with scalable, affordable, and high-accuracy solutions. Its flagship platform, PREP, supports enterprise-level document remediation across education, government, healthcare, finance, and other sectors. The company partners with leading institutions - including Virginia Tech, George Mason University, and the University of Mary Washington - to help them achieve accessibility compliance efficiently and at scale.

