Continual-G Begins Expansion Toward Brick-and-Mortar Stores in the US

The Global Manufacturer of the Cellular Glutathione Precursor Glyteine® Is Expanding Its Presence in America Through a Concerted Push for Business-to-Business Retail

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- There are many ways to succeed in the nutraceutical market. In a region as competitive as North America, it's important for companies to utilize every distribution channel at their disposal. Continual-G is already a respected source of preventative wellness and cellular health. Its customer base spans the globe, including a B2C audience in America. However, the growing brand is officially expanding that audience by targeting relationships with brick-and-mortar retailers heading into 2026.

"The US is such a big market," said Continual-G President Rajan Shah. "We are actively working with partners and beginning to ship product. Our goal is to expand our e-commerce footprint and increase availability by working with retailers for in-person as well as online settings."

The timing couldn't be better. Cellular health continues to garner interest. The cellular health screening industry alone is projected to grow from $3 billion in 2024 to over $8 billion in 2034. As more attention turns to these building blocks of life, Continual-G offers an effective, clinically-backed solution to the question of cellular health.

The brand's unique Gamma-Glutamyl Cysteine (trademarked Glyteine®) process was developed by the University of NSW in Australia after many years of research by Professor Wallace Bridge and Dr Martin Zarka. The problem they looked to address was that though popular glutathione supplements, N-acetyl cysteine (NAC), and even eating glutathione-rich foods may help maintain normal (homeostatic) cellular glutathione levels, they cannot increase them to what would be required to fight off the excess levels of free radicals that are produced during aging, illness, exercise and modern lifestyles. Glyteine® is the immediate precursor to glutathione and is the only clinically proven supplement capable of boosting (in a single dose) cellular glutathione levels above homeostasis. This gives cells and tissue the tools required to protect against oxidative stress and maintain or even recover their physiological function.

"Think of it as putting gas in the car, rather than on it," said Shah, "Glyteine® gives cells the fuel they need, and the result is an increase in cellular glutathione, which has a profound benefit to the lives of all people. It helps them function on an inherently healthier cellular level." Continual-G is already popular in health-conscious and sports nutrition circles around the world, including an endorsement from Grand Slam Champion, tennis legend, and health nut Pat Cash. Shah and the Continual-G team look forward to growing awareness and availability for a larger health-conscious audience in North America through its unfolding strategy to build out its brick-and-mortar presence in the U.S. in the months ahead.

About Continual-G

Continual-G is a brand of the dietary development firm Inid Research Lab, LLC. Launched in 2017, the global company focuses on the mission of developing dietary supplements that incorporate Glyteine®. This proprietary ingredient is a unique approach to cellular glutathione that provides the body with the tools necessary to increase its natural glutathione production. This critical difference has helped Continual-G stand out, both in clinical studies and through customer feedback. Learn more about the benefits and backstory of this breakthrough nutraceutical ingredient at continualg.com.

