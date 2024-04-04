CONTINUED EXPANSION: Marshall & Stevens Acquires Second Dispute Resolution Firm, Lone Peak Valuation Group

"People matter most, always. The professionals from Lone Peak will be integral to the long-term success of M&S." Post this

Lone Peak provides independent valuations of business enterprises and intangible assets, forensic accounting, and other litigation services including damages calculations and expert witness testimony. The professionals at Lone Peak, primarily certified public accountants ("CPA"), include accredited senior appraisers in business valuation, ("ASA" or "ABV"), certified fraud examiners ("CFE"), certified in financial forensics ("CFF") and certified financial crime investigators ("CFCI").

"Our team found like-minded partners at Marshall & Stevens," said Rick Hoffman, Managing Director, and a Co-Founder of Lone Peak. "We formed Lone Peak in 2008 with a desire to approach every client matter with the utmost focus, attention to detail, and high quality service. I am proud to say we have been successful in meeting these goals and we will continue in this manner with Marshall & Stevens. Joining Marshall & Stevens allows us to offer a more robust portfolio of valuation services to our clients and referral sources, including fund valuations, securities, equipment and real estate appraisals, and Fairness Opinions. Marshall & Stevens expands Lone Peak's resources in the areas of financial reporting, estate and gift tax reporting, and in the energy and infrastructure arenas."

Law firms, courts, public and private companies, investors, governmental agencies, and other disputing parties across the US have engaged Lone Peak to assist with challenging matters. Lone Peak's specialists consult and testify on matters involving economic damages, business valuations, partnership disputes, divorce, personal injury, and fraud.

"People matter most, always. The professionals from Lone Peak will be integral to the long-term success of Marshall & Stevens," said Mark Santarsiero, President, and CEO of Marshall & Stevens. "Our goal as a company is to provide a platform for personal and career growth for our employees, and to provide high-quality, independent valuation opinions, investigative accounting, and dispute consulting services to the public and private parties we serve."

The addition of Lone Peak increases the capabilities and expertise of Marshall & Stevens' Dispute Resolution and Expert Witness practice, including highly respected consulting experts, expert witnesses, and special masters related to damages in commercial and civil litigations. The Lone Peak team also brings a unique perspective to Marshall & Stevens' Financial Valuation practice, applying their extensive dispute resolution experience to the analyses they perform.

MARSHALL & STEVENS

Public companies, private enterprises, investors, and trusted advisors rely on Marshall & Stevens to assist with the planning, execution, and reporting of important corporate and personal transactions, compliance, and matters of dispute.

Founded in 1932, our in-house professionals include specialists in Fairness Opinions, Solvency Opinions, valuations of businesses, debt and equity, intangible assets, equipment, and real estate, as well as investigative accounting, damages calculations, and expert witness testimony.

Marshall & Stevens recently acquired two Salt Lake City based firms that specialize in dispute resolution and financial advisory services. The acquisition of Rocky Mountain Advisory was announced last month.

For more information about Marshall & Stevens, visit marshall-stevens.com.

Marshall & Stevens Contact

Ralph Consola

Principal & Practice Leader

213.233.1511

[email protected]

Lone Peak Valuation Group Contact

Rick Hoffman, CPA/ABV

Managing Director

801-321-6334

[email protected]

SOURCE Marshall & Stevens