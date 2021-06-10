Continuing Its Growth, Mullen Coughlin Welcomes Senior Partner Elizabeth Dill

DEVON, Pa., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As Mullen Coughlin LLC continues to grow, we are proud to welcome Elizabeth (Liz) Dill, CIPP/US to the firm as a Senior Partner. Liz will practice remotely from Virginia. The addition of Liz further strengthens the Mullen Coughlin team and solidifies Mullen Coughlin as the largest U.S. firm exclusively dedicated to counseling organizations in cybersecurity compliance and training and representing them during data privacy and security incidents and any subsequent litigation or regulatory investigation.

"I am thrilled to be joining this team of tremendously talented attorneys, and to be a part of the Mullen Coughlin brand that has been steadfastly dedicated to holistic, expertise-driven and excellent client service," says Liz.

Liz received her Juris Doctor magna cum laude from Villanova University School of Law and is an experienced data privacy and security attorney who previously served as Vice-Chair of her former firm's Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Practice. She routinely counsels clients in the healthcare, financial services, education and non-profit industries in all facets of incident response and data privacy and security, including with the preparation of incident response plans and compliance with state, federal and international regulatory authorities. She also holds a U.S. Certified Information Privacy Professionals (CIPP/US) credential from the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP).

"I have known Liz for over a decade and couldn't be happier welcoming her back to the team. She brings broad experience and management skills which are much needed to continue serving our clients in the insurance industry," says firm Chief Executive Officer John Mullen.

Mullen Coughlin Managing Member Jennifer Coughlin adds, "Liz brings to the team years of both pre-event advisory and incident response experience, further emphasizing Mullen Coughlin's commitment to providing unparalleled privacy to organizations from across the globe and remaining a thought leader for the entire cyber insurance industry."

With experience in handling over twenty thousand data privacy and security events on behalf of organizations of all sizes, across all industry sectors and in all geographic locations, Mullen Coughlin has over 90 attorneys uniquely and solely dedicated to providing bespoke counsel relating to pre-event compliance and planning, data privacy and security event investigation and response, regulatory investigation defense and single-plaintiff and class action litigation defense. For more information, please visit www.mullen.law.

SOURCE Mullen Coughlin LLC

