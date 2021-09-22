Continuous Basalt Fiber Market by Application and Geography | Global Forecast Through 2025 | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Sep 22, 2021, 16:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The continuous basalt fiber market is poised to grow by USD 135.06 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ARMBASALT CJSC, BASTECH, Fiberbas construction and building technologies, HG GBF Basalt Fiber Co. Ltd., INCOTELOGY GmbH, JiLin Tongxin Basalt Technology Co. Ltd., Kamenny Vek, MAFIC, Shanxi Basalt Fiber Technology Co. Ltd., and Technobasalt-Invest LLC are some of the major market participants. Although the superior properties of continuous basalt fiber over traditional materials will offer immense growth opportunities, increased demand for lightweight composite materials in the automotive industry will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Continuous Basalt Fiber Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Continuous Basalt Fiber Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Construction
- Molding
- Electrical And Electronics
- Automotive
- Others
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Learn more about the additional trends impacting the continuous basalt fiber market.
https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44641
Continuous Basalt Fiber Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our continuous basalt fiber market report covers the following areas:
- Continuous Basalt Fiber Market size
- Continuous Basalt Fiber industry trends
- Global Basalt Fiber Market analysis
This study identifies the rise in building construction activities as one of the prime reasons driving the continuous basalt fiber market growth during the next few years.
Continuous Basalt Fiber Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Continuous Basalt Fiber Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Continuous Basalt Fiber Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Continuous Basalt Fiber Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist continuous basalt fiber market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the continuous basalt fiber market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the continuous basalt fiber market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of continuous basalt fiber market vendors
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Molding - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- ARMBASALT CJSC
- BASTECH
- Fiberbas construction and building technologies
- HG GBF Basalt Fiber Co. Ltd.
- INCOTELOGY GmbH
- JiLin Tongxin Basalt Technology Co. Ltd.
- Kamenny Vek
- MAFIC
- Shanxi Basalt Fiber Technology Co. Ltd.
- Technobasalt-Invest LLC
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
