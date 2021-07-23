Continuous Basalt Fiber Market to Grow by USD 135.06 Million in 2021-2025, ARMBASALT CJSC and BASTECH to Emerge as Key Contributors to Market Growth| Technavio

Request Free sample report

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a Low impact on the continuous basalt fiber market.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by application, which is the leading segment in the market? The construction segment is expected to be the leading segment based on application in the global market during the forecast period.

The construction segment is expected to be the leading segment based on application in the global market during the forecast period. What are the major trends in the market?

Rise in building construction activities is one of the major trends in the market.

Rise in building construction activities is one of the major trends in the market. At what rate is the market projected to grow?

Growing at a CAGR of 11.10%, the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be USD 135.06 million .

. Who are the top players in the market?

ARMBASALT CJSC, BASTECH, Fiberbas construction and building technologies, HG GBF Basalt Fiber Co. Ltd., INCOTELOGY GmbH, JiLin Tongxin Basalt Technology Co. Ltd., Kamenny Vek, MAFIC, Shanxi Basalt Fiber Technology Co. Ltd., and Technobasalt-Invest LLC are some of the major market participants.

ARMBASALT CJSC, BASTECH, Fiberbas construction and building technologies, HG GBF Basalt Fiber Co. Ltd., INCOTELOGY GmbH, JiLin Tongxin Basalt Technology Co. Ltd., Kamenny Vek, MAFIC, Shanxi Basalt Fiber Technology Co. Ltd., and Technobasalt-Invest LLC are some of the major market participants. What are the key market drivers and challenges?

Superior properties of continuous basalt fiber over traditional materials is one of the major factors driving the market. However, the increased demand for lightweight composite materials in the automotive industry restraints the market growth.

Superior properties of continuous basalt fiber over traditional materials is one of the major factors driving the market. However, the increased demand for lightweight composite materials in the automotive industry restraints the market growth. How big is the North America market?

The North America region will contribute to 36% of market growth.

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Carbon Fiber Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Polypropylene Fiber Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ARMBASALT CJSC, BASTECH, Fiberbas construction and building technologies, HG GBF Basalt Fiber Co. Ltd., INCOTELOGY GmbH, JiLin Tongxin Basalt Technology Co. Ltd., Kamenny Vek, MAFIC, Shanxi Basalt Fiber Technology Co. Ltd., and Technobasalt-Invest LLC are some of the major market participants.

The superior properties of continuous basalt fiber over traditional materials will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this continuous basalt fiber market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Continuous Basalt Fiber Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Continuous Basalt Fiber Market is segmented as below:

Application

Construction



Molding



Electrical and Electronics



Automotive



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample:

https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44641

Continuous Basalt Fiber Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The continuous basalt fiber market report covers the following areas:

Continuous Basalt Fiber Market Size

Continuous Basalt Fiber Market Trends

Continuous Basalt Fiber Market Analysis

This study identifies the rise in building construction activities as one of the prime reasons driving the continuous basalt fiber market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Continuous Basalt Fiber Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist continuous basalt fiber market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the continuous basalt fiber market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the continuous basalt fiber market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA

, , APAC, , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of continuous basalt fiber market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Molding - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ARMBASALT CJSC

BASTECH

Fiberbas construction and building technologies

HG GBF Basalt Fiber Co. Ltd.

INCOTELOGY GmbH

JiLin Tongxin Basalt Technology Co. Ltd.

Kamenny Vek

MAFIC

Shanxi Basalt Fiber Technology Co. Ltd.

Technobasalt-Invest LLC

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44641

SOURCE Technavio