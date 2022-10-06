Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Market to Reach $8.48 Billion by 2027

Oct 06, 2022, 10:30 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Market, Size, Global Forecast 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Insight, Impact of COVID-19, Countries, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the publisher, Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market is estimated to reach US$ 8.48 Billion by 2027. One of the most recent technical evolutions in diabetes management is continuous glucose monitoring (CGM). In brief, a CGM system is a form of glucose monitoring device that works by inserting a biosensor either transcutaneously or subcutaneously. Furthermore, the embedded sensor detects glucose levels in interstitial fluid or blood. It communicates the data to a receiver/monitor for display. Due to their numerous advantages over traditional glucose monitoring devices, these systems play an essential role in diabetes care. Unlike traditional glucose monitors, these devices allow for continuous glucose monitoring, which is critical for avoiding diabetic complications.
Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Size Is Expanding with a CAGR Of 6.60% During 2021-2027
The spike in the geriatric population and the increasing prevalence of diabetes have been essential factors driving the CGM market's expansion over the years worldwide. Furthermore, as the number of diabetic cases rises, the market for continuous glucose monitoring systems is predicted to grow and expand, attracting and compelling many industry participants to develop innovative products or product line extensions. Moreover, substantial growth potential in undeveloped areas is expected to generate significant profit opportunities for manufacturers during the anticipated period. However, a lack of proper funding for devices is a substantial impediment to their widespread adoption.
Competitive Landscape
The Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Market is highly competitive, with only a few companies competing. Abbott Laboratories, Roche, Tandem Diabetes Care, Dexcom Inc, and Senseonics are among the important players profiled in our analysis. These firms control a significant portion of the global market.
In addition, they are continually entering new markets to develop new revenue streams and strengthen existing ones. These market actors' actions will create a competitive marketplace, forcing enterprises to experiment with the latest technology to maintain originality in their products. Companies are also working together to improve their technical knowledge and shorten the product development cycle.
By Components - the market has been studied based on 2 viewpoints
1. Glucose Sensor Market
2. CGM Transmitter Market
By Countries - the market has been studied for 11 countries
1. United States
2. Canada
3. Germany
4. Australia
5. France
6. Netherlands
7. Switzerland
8. Sweden
9. Israel
10. United Kingdom
11. Japan
The above-mentioned countries have been studied from 7 viewpoints
1. Diabetes Population
- Type 1
- Type 2
2. CGM Market
3. CGM Market by Components
4. Glucose Sensor Market
5. CGM Transmitter Market
6. CGM User
7. CGM Reimbursement
Companies Covered
1. Abbott Laboratories
2. Roche
3. Tandem Diabetes Care
4. Dexcom Inc
5. Senseonics
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
5. Global CGM Market and User Analysis
6. By Components - Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market
7. Global CGM Market and CGM User Share Analysis
8. Global CGM (Continuous Glucose Monitoring) Reimbursement Model
9. Abbott Freestyle Libre vs CGM (Continuous Glucose Monitoring)
10. United States
11. Canada
12. Germany
13. Australia
14. France
15. Netherlands
16. Switzerland
17. Sweden
18. Israel
19. United Kingdom
20. Japan
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bcocif
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article