Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Market to Reach $8.48 Billion by 2027

According to the publisher, Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market is estimated to reach US$ 8.48 Billion by 2027. One of the most recent technical evolutions in diabetes management is continuous glucose monitoring (CGM). In brief, a CGM system is a form of glucose monitoring device that works by inserting a biosensor either transcutaneously or subcutaneously. Furthermore, the embedded sensor detects glucose levels in interstitial fluid or blood. It communicates the data to a receiver/monitor for display. Due to their numerous advantages over traditional glucose monitoring devices, these systems play an essential role in diabetes care. Unlike traditional glucose monitors, these devices allow for continuous glucose monitoring, which is critical for avoiding diabetic complications.



Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Size Is Expanding with a CAGR Of 6.60% During 2021-2027

The spike in the geriatric population and the increasing prevalence of diabetes have been essential factors driving the CGM market's expansion over the years worldwide. Furthermore, as the number of diabetic cases rises, the market for continuous glucose monitoring systems is predicted to grow and expand, attracting and compelling many industry participants to develop innovative products or product line extensions. Moreover, substantial growth potential in undeveloped areas is expected to generate significant profit opportunities for manufacturers during the anticipated period. However, a lack of proper funding for devices is a substantial impediment to their widespread adoption.



Competitive Landscape

The Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Market is highly competitive, with only a few companies competing. Abbott Laboratories, Roche, Tandem Diabetes Care, Dexcom Inc, and Senseonics are among the important players profiled in our analysis. These firms control a significant portion of the global market.

In addition, they are continually entering new markets to develop new revenue streams and strengthen existing ones. These market actors' actions will create a competitive marketplace, forcing enterprises to experiment with the latest technology to maintain originality in their products. Companies are also working together to improve their technical knowledge and shorten the product development cycle.



By Components - the market has been studied based on 2 viewpoints

1. Glucose Sensor Market

2. CGM Transmitter Market



By Countries - the market has been studied for 11 countries

1. United States

2. Canada

3. Germany

4. Australia

5. France

6. Netherlands

7. Switzerland

8. Sweden

9. Israel

10. United Kingdom

11. Japan



The above-mentioned countries have been studied from 7 viewpoints

1. Diabetes Population

Type 1

Type 2

2. CGM Market

3. CGM Market by Components

4. Glucose Sensor Market

5. CGM Transmitter Market

6. CGM User

7. CGM Reimbursement

Companies Covered

1. Abbott Laboratories

2. Roche

3. Tandem Diabetes Care

4. Dexcom Inc

5. Senseonics





Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics



5. Global CGM Market and User Analysis



6. By Components - Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market



7. Global CGM Market and CGM User Share Analysis



8. Global CGM (Continuous Glucose Monitoring) Reimbursement Model



9. Abbott Freestyle Libre vs CGM (Continuous Glucose Monitoring)



10. United States



11. Canada



12. Germany



13. Australia



14. France



15. Netherlands



16. Switzerland



17. Sweden



18. Israel



19. United Kingdom



20. Japan

