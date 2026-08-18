ContinuServe acquires TRIS, expanding Restaurant365 expertise beyond finance into restaurant operations

Acquisition strengthens ContinuServe's ability to help restaurant operators modernize finance, accounting and back-office operations.

ContinuServe has acquired The Restaurant Intelligence Solution (TRIS), a restaurant technology and consulting firm with deep expertise in Restaurant365 and restaurant back-office operations.

The acquisition expands ContinuServe's restaurant-focused capabilities and strengthens its ability to help operators maximize the value of their Restaurant365 investments.

TRIS President Jason Gray will continue to support clients and work alongside ContinuServe leadership to ensure a seamless transition.

ATLANTA, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ContinuServe, the middle-market's single source to transform and run Finance, Technology and HR, today announced the acquisition of The Restaurant Intelligence Solution (TRIS), a St. Petersburg, Florida-based consulting and services firm specializing in Restaurant365 implementation, optimization and restaurant operations transformation for restaurant operators.

The acquisition is the latest strategic investment in ContinuServe's growing restaurant and retail practice. It adds specialized Restaurant365 expertise and expands the company's ability to support restaurant operators across accounting, finance, reporting and broader back-of-house functions.

Under the leadership of restaurant industry veteran Jason Gray, TRIS has earned a strong reputation for helping restaurant organizations improve visibility, streamline operations and maximize the value of their technology investments. The company has developed deep expertise across the Restaurant365 platform, supporting clients with implementation, optimization and ongoing operational success.

"Over nearly three decades, ContinuServe has built a strong foundation serving restaurant operators through finance, accounting and technology solutions," said Nate Medoff, CEO of ContinuServe." TRIS adds highly complementary capabilities and deep Restaurant365 expertise that further strengthen our ability to help clients operate more efficiently, make better decisions and achieve sustainable growth."

Restaurant365 has become an increasingly important platform for restaurant operators seeking to unify accounting, operations, inventory, labor and reporting within a single system. With TRIS's extensive Restaurant365 experience and ContinuServe's longstanding expertise in outsourced accounting, finance, enterprise applications and managed technology services, the combined organization will deliver a broader and more integrated set of solutions to restaurant clients.

"ContinuServe shares our commitment to client success and our passion for the restaurant industry," said Jason Gray, President of TRIS. "Our clients depend on us not only for Restaurant365 expertise but also for strategic guidance that helps them run more effective businesses. Moving forward, our clients will benefit from expanded resources, deeper expertise and enhanced capabilities, all while continuing to receive the personalized service and support they value most."

The TRIS team will join ContinuServe's Multi-Unit Consumer Market practice, led by Kars Stal, EVP and Head of the Multi-Unit Consumer Market.

"Restaurants today need more than strong financial visibility. They need operational insights that help them manage labor, inventory, purchasing and overall restaurant performance more effectively," said Stal. "The addition of the TRIS team compliments our existing Restaurant365 partnership and expands our ability to help operators unlock the full value of the platform across both financial and operational workflows. We're looking forward to collaborating with the TRIS team to provide even more value through these enhanced capabilities to existing and future clients across the restaurant industry."

About ContinuServe

ContinuServe is the middle market's single source to transform and run Finance, Technology, and HR. For nearly three decades, the company has specialized in serving restaurant, retail, and other multi-unit organizations through integrated finance, accounting, HR, enterprise application, and managed IT services. Through its Smart Velocity approach, ContinuServe combines deep industry expertise, technology, and data-driven insights to help clients streamline operations, make better decisions, and accelerate growth. For more information, visit www.continuserve.com.

About TRIS

The Restaurant Intelligence Solution (TRIS) is a restaurant technology and consulting firm based in St. Petersburg, Florida. TRIS helps restaurant operators optimize accounting, finance, reporting, and back-office operations through deep expertise in Restaurant365 and related business processes.

SOURCE ContinuServe