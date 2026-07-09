ContinuServe ranked among top 30 companies globally on 2026 MSP 501

Annual MSP 501 identifies the best in the technology services industry, delivering outstanding guidance and value to customers

ContinuServe has been named to the 2026 MSP 501, a leading ranking that recognizes managed service providers for financial performance, operational efficiency and overall business health.

The recognition reflects ContinuServe's sustained growth, recurring revenue strength and disciplined approach to delivering measurable client value.

ATLANTA, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ContinuServe, a provider of technology-enabled business process and IT services, has been named to the 2026 MSP 501, the technology industry's most rigorous and respected ranking of MSP excellence.

"The 2026 MSP 501 winners represent the highest-performing and most innovative IT providers in the industry today. Everyone wants to be a 501 because they stand head and shoulders above the competition," said Robert DeMarzo, Vice President of Content, Channel Events. "These managed service providers aren't just keeping pace with the industry, they're actively shaping the future of managed services. Making the MSP 501 list is a testament to their commitment to operational excellence, innovation and their ability to deliver exceptional value to their clients in an increasingly complex technology landscape."

For the past 19 years, the MSP 501 has stood apart from simple revenue rankings by demanding a comprehensive analysis of financial performance, operational efficiency and business health, making it the gold standard for identifying the world's best-run managed service providers. Unlike traditional lists that reward size alone, the MSP 501 recognizes organizations that demonstrate sustainable growth, recurring revenue strength, profit optimization and the strategic discipline that defines true industry leadership.

"Being named to the MSP 501 year after year is a true testament to the talent of our team and the quality of services we provide our clients," said Nate Medoff, CEO of ContinuServe. "This recognition validates the operational discipline and financial health that our clients depend on and it reinforces our commitment to delivering measurable value at every stage of growth."

This is the company's first appearance on MSP 501 under the ContinuServe name, although its Managed IT Services organization has a long history of recognition as USWired.

"Debuting at #29 in our first year as ContinuServe says a lot about the strength of our managed IT business," said Robin Hau, Executive Vice President of Managed IT Services at ContinuServe. "Our clients care about uptime, security and a partner who moves as fast as they do. This recognition tells them they've picked the right one."

ContinuServe's team has capabilities across finance, accounting, HR, enterprise applications and managed IT and cybersecurity under one cohesive solution built for SMBs and middle-market enterprises. Its Smart Velocity approach combines speed with intelligence, helping clients turn data into rapid insight and move quickly without sacrificing quality or control.

About ContinuServe

ContinuServe is a next-generation business services partner built for the pace of modern business. The company brings together leading capabilities across finance, accounting, HR, enterprise applications, and managed IT & cybersecurity into one cohesive platform serving SMBs and middle-market enterprises. Its advantage is Smart Velocity, combining speed with intelligence to translate data into rapid insight, enable confident decision-making and mobilize solutions quickly so clients can move faster without sacrificing quality or control. For more information, visit www.continuserve.com.

SOURCE ContinuServe