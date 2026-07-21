ContinuServe Launches ContinuFlow, an AI-Powered Platform Transforming Back-Office Finance Operations

Building on the recent unification of Quatrro Business Support Services (Quatrro), ContinuServe and USWired under a single ContinuServe brand, ContinuFlow represents a significant step forward in delivering a more connected, intelligent client experience.

ContinuFlow combines and expands upon the capabilities of two legacy platforms, Quatrro's XPort and ContinuServe's original ContinuFlow, bringing together workflow automation, financial reporting and AI-driven insights into a single integrated platform designed specifically for multi-location businesses typically seen in the restaurant, retail, and enterprise industries.

"Our updated ContinuFlow platform reflects our vision for how modern finance operations should function: connected, intelligent and built for real-time decision-making," said Nate Medoff, CEO of ContinuServe. "By embedding AI-driven intelligence directly into the workflows our clients rely on every day, we're helping finance leaders move from reactive reporting to proactive, data-driven decision-making."

ContinuFlow is a secure, web-based platform that transforms fragmented back-office processes into a streamlined, end-to-end digital finance environment. It integrates core functions including AP, general accounting, cash flow management and reporting into a single secure system.

With ContinuFlow, organizations gain:

A role-based workspace, personalized for every user

Give users an experience tailored to their role, with dashboards, global search, pinned favorites, and self-service access to the data, reports, and workflows relevant to them.

Give users an experience tailored to their role, with dashboards, global search, pinned favorites, and self-service access to the data, reports, and workflows relevant to them. Real-time visibility from summary to transaction

Monitor financial operations through role-based dashboards, drill down seamlessly to the underlying transactions.

Monitor financial operations through role-based dashboards, drill down seamlessly to the underlying transactions. AI-powered insights and conversational analytics

Use AI Insights to identify trends, anomalies, and areas requiring attention across data available within the platform. With AI Chat, users can ask questions in natural language and receive immediate, context-aware answers grounded in financial data.

Use AI Insights to identify trends, anomalies, and areas requiring attention across data available within the platform. With AI Chat, users can ask questions in natural language and receive immediate, context-aware answers grounded in financial data. End-to-end accounts payable automation

Automate invoice capture, extraction, validation, and straight-through GL coding using OCR and machine learning, with accuracy exceeding 95%. Vendor Inquiry AI automatically handles inbound vendor emails and routes exceptions to the appropriate team for resolution.

Automate invoice capture, extraction, validation, and straight-through GL coding using OCR and machine learning, with accuracy exceeding 95%. automatically handles inbound vendor emails and routes exceptions to the appropriate team for resolution. Configurable workflow automation Close Tracker

Multi-step approval workflows, email-based approvals requiring no platform login and live visibility into every period-end task.

Multi-step approval workflows, email-based approvals requiring no platform login and live visibility into every period-end task. Agent Studio for reporting, automation, and delegated actions

Create intuitive, AI-powered tools that lets users interact with their data and build automated reports and actions, no coding required.

Create intuitive, AI-powered tools that lets users interact with their data and build automated reports and actions, no coding required. Flexible, self-service reporting with Report Studio

Get role-based dashboards with powerful drill-down built in for every level of the organization - plus the flexibility to create, customize, and reuse your own ad hoc financial reports across any dataset, from GL transactions to invoices

Get role-based dashboards with powerful drill-down built in for every level of the organization - plus the flexibility to create, customize, and reuse your own ad hoc financial reports across any dataset, from GL transactions to invoices Integrated client-team messaging and Incident Management

Keep client and delivery teams connected through integrated messaging, complete interaction history, structured incident escalation, and end-to-end resolution tracking.

ContinuFlow is designed to eliminate manual processes, reduce duplicate data entry and improve governance across financial operations. By combining automation with intelligence and real-time data access, the platform enables faster close cycles, improved accuracy and more informed decision-making.

Designed to work across ERP environments, the platform currently integrates with SAP and Sage and is now available to new ContinuServe clients. For more information, visit continuserve.com/continuflow.

About ContinuServe

ContinuServe is a next-generation business services partner built for the pace of modern business. The company brings together leading capabilities across finance, accounting, HR, enterprise applications, and managed IT & cybersecurity into one cohesive platform serving SMBs and middle-market enterprises. Its advantage is Smart Velocity, combining speed with intelligence to translate data into rapid insight, enable confident decision-making and mobilize solutions quickly so clients can move faster without sacrificing quality or control. For more information, visit https://continuserve.com.

SOURCE ContinuServe